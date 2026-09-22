The roads truckers depend on are up for a vote

For truck drivers, the road is the workplace. Every rough stretch of pavement, traffic backup and unsafe intersection can add time and stress to the job.

This fall, voters in several states will decide how much money should go toward fixing and improving the roads truckers depend on every day.

South Carolina

Charleston County voters will face two transportation questions in November.

The first could keep a half-penny transportation tax in place. The sales tax has been funding infrastructure, transportation projects and greenbelts since 2004.

For truck drivers, the issue comes down to a simple question: How should the county pay for the roads and transportation projects people use every day?

The first question asks voters to renew the tax for 25 years or until it collects $4.25 billion.

The current tax is set to remain in place until 2027.

The second question would authorize $300 million in bonds. The bonds would be paid from revenue generated by the sales tax.

If approved, $2.7 billion would go toward roads.

The focus would be on congestion relief and safety projects across the county. That could mean improvements aimed at helping truck drivers spend less time fighting traffic and more time getting where they need to go.

Another $858 million would go toward transit.

The remaining $690 million would fund projects that do not involve pavement.

Georgia

Georgia voters will also have transportation projects on their minds this fall. Truck drivers will be watching the outcome.

In several counties, voters will decide whether to approve or continue penny sales taxes that can help pay for transportation work.

Some counties have transportation-only tax questions. Others would use part of the tax revenue for transportation projects.

The choices vary by county. But the goal behind the transportation spending is familiar to every truck driver who spends time behind the wheel: keeping roads, streets and bridges moving.

Several counties, including Dade, Douglas, Fulton, Henry, Peach and Oconee, have transportation-only tax questions on the ballot.

Cobb County voters will decide whether to renew a penny tax for another six years.

Renewal of the tax is estimated to raise $355.5 million for transportation.

Visitors and people who work in the county also pay the tax. The revenue would help fund major capital projects.

Road resurfacing is among the planned uses.

For drivers, that can mean a familiar sight: worn pavement getting another round of attention before it becomes an even bigger problem.

The same type of question will appear on ballots in Spalding County. The county’s transportation-only tax expires in March.

Voter approval would create a new tax to replace it. The difference is that transportation would receive only a portion of the revenue.

The estimated revenue over six years is $134 million. Transportation funding would be used for roads, streets and bridges.

Virginia

Several Virginia counties will also put transportation projects before voters. Truck drivers are among those watching the road-related proposals.

They range from road paving to transit and other transportation improvements.

Arlington County voters will decide whether to approve $69.7 million in bonds for various capital projects.

The money would cover a mix of road, transit and pedestrian projects. The largest share, $46.3 million, would go to transit. Another $15 million would go toward road paving.

Loudoun County voters will decide whether to issue $280 million in bonds for transportation work. The money would be used for road construction and improvements.

For drivers, that puts the focus on the basic infrastructure beneath every trip: roads that need to be built, repaired and maintained.

Spotsylvania County voters will decide whether to issue $67.6 million in bonds for transportation work.

The money would go toward projects designed to address congestion and improve safety on roads throughout the county. LL

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