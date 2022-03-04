The People’s Truck Convoy enters final leg, plans to loop D.C. Saturday

The People’s Convoy departed Ohio Friday headed to Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Md., wrapping up the final leg of their cross-country convoy.

The People’s Convoy departed Adelanto Stadium in California on Feb. 24 staging a cross-country convoy to protest vaccine and mask mandates.

For the most part, the truck convoy has had smooth sailing. Rallies and locals turning out in support have been staged at the evening rendezvous locations. However, there was one mishap in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two semis and two pickup trucks taking part in the convoy were involved in a crash on Will Rogers Turnpike on Sunday. Troopers said some people were injured. An investigation into the cause of the crash is just beginning.

Organizers of the convoy immediately turned to social media to post “how-to” tips for passenger vehicles wanting to join the convoy and urged truckers to remain diligent.

Dispelling rumors

Splinter convoy efforts intending to occupy D.C., have forced organizers of The People’s Convoy to put out a statement on the intent of the convoy.

We are traveling across the U.S. in peace and unity.

We are 100% law-abiding citizenry and convoy.

Our core principals of freedom and liberty give rise to the convoy’s request to end the State of

Emergency that led to overreaching mandates.

We demand government Accountability through full and transparent congressional hearings.

We are not associated with Bob Bolus or other convoys who are planning to go into D.C.

The People’s Convoy is a peaceful and unified transcontinental movement.

This freedom-loving movement is about the journey, not the destination.

Our website and social media platforms are the only official locations with details on how to donate, routes and stopping points where people can come support.

We are actively accepting donations through our secure site to support the truckers with fuel and supplies during the convoy.

Headed to D.C.

The People’s Convoy on the way from California to Washington, D.C., will meet up with a Northeast convoy at Hagerstown, Md., Friday night for a rally before turning toward D.C. on Saturday.

Law enforcement and security agencies have monitored the progress of the convoy and began preparations weeks ago for their arrival – even though this particular convoy does not intend to enter Washington, D.C., proper. A final destination has not been disclosed.

Ahead of the arrival of any convoys, requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance has been approved. As many as 700 members of the National Guard will be made available to assist police during the First Amendment demonstrations, according to a U.S. Army news release on Feb. 23.

“The people who live, work and visit the District are part of our community, and their safety is our first mission priority,” said Maj. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless, District of Columbia National Guard commanding general. “Our (Metropolitan Police Department) and (U.S. Capitol Police) partners have asked for our help in ensuring people can demonstrate peacefully and safely, and we stand ready to assist.”

The approved truck convoy plan allows for approximately 400 National Guard troops and 50 large tactical vehicles to provide support at traffic posts around the clock. The approved request allows for up to another 300 National Guard troops from outside the D.C. area to assist.

“Guard members will not carry firearms or take part in law enforcement or domestic-surveillance activities. The Defense Department approval does not allow the use of helicopters or other aircraft by the National Guard or the sharing of equipment with law enforcement agencies,” the news release states. LL

Also on Land Line: Attorneys have urged caution to truckers considering joining the protests.