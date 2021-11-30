The Parking Zone – November 2021

New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.

Winter rest area closures nationwide

’Tis the season to shut down rest areas. Fa la la la la, la la la la.

State departments of transportation are temporarily closing rest areas for the season. These rest areas are usually in cold-weather areas in higher altitudes.

In Iowa, the state DOT is closing the rest area on Interstate 35 southbound at mile marker 51 in Warren County. It will reopen in late April. According to an IDOT spokesperson, there are only four truck parking spots, so not a significant loss.

That is just one example. Make sure to check state DOT real-time maps for up-to-date closures before starting your workday.

Truck stop clears hurdle in Texas town

Although it won’t add parking spaces to I-10 or I-35, city council members in Bryan, Texas, recently approved of a rezoning request for a proposed truck stop. The council breezed through seven rezoning public hearings within about five minutes. No residents spoke up. No discussions within the council. Generally speaking, Texas towns appear to be more trucker friendly compared to most other states.

Private financing for Miami truck parking lot

According to the Commercial Observer, investors have reached a multimillion dollar refinancing deal for a joint venture’s truck parking lot in Miami. Sitting at 17707 NW Miami Court, the lot is open 24/7. It also has showers and on-site repair shops. How many parking spaces? 360.

NIMBYs in Virginia town

As if it was copied and pasted from another town’s NIMBY, a letter to the editor of The Winchester Star in Virginia includes the usual truck stop complaints: traffic, environmental impacts, light/noise pollution and the smell of diesel.

According to the letter, another truck stop in Middletown, Va., is being proposed across the street from another potential truck stop, suggesting high demand for truck parking in that area. City leaders have cleared the way for developers. However, NIMBYs can still delay and possibly end the plans.

Niagara falls in love with trucks

Developers are considering an $8 million truck stop on 8 acres near Interstate 90 in Niagara, N.Y., The Buffalo News reports. The county is promising huge tax breaks. Specifically, county leaders unanimously approve of reductions in property taxes for 10 years. Additionally, there will be a sales tax exemption on building materials and equipment. Furthermore, the county is approving a mortgage recording tax exemption.

Truck parking developers eye northwest Washington city

According to the Lynden Tribune, there are plans for a Shell station on nearly 6 acres at 8391 Guide Meridian Road in Lynden, Wash. The landowner said it will be a “mini truck stop.” However, there will be truck parking. Developers still need to clear it with the city.

Warehouse plans include truck parking

Many policymakers and stakeholders are urging city planners and developers to keep truck parking in mind when considering and drafting proposals. One developer is doing just that for a warehouse in Aurora, Ill.

A proposal for a 375,000-square-foot warehouse in Aurora is under consideration. Within the plans are “138 trailer spaces,” according to The Aurora Beacon-News. One council member is expressing concerns about trucks driving through residential areas.

Siskiyou rest area in Oregon

An avid Parking Zone reader from the Pacific Northwest sent us the following photo. Many truckers have probably seen this sign before:

Drivers will see that sign on Interstate 5 northbound in Oregon as they approach the rest area at mile marker 12. Truck parking has never been allowed at this rest area, which was built in 2019.

In fact, The Parking Zone made that announcement in the August 2019 issue after a fair warning in the June 2019 issue. Truck parking is available down the road in Ashland. Assuming you are a regular reader of The Parking Zone, you probably already know that. If you’re new, welcome! Also, you’re welcome!

New Big Three locations

Of the Big Three truck stops – Love’s, Pilot Co. and TravelCenters of America – Love’s and Pilot opened a total of five new locations, adding nearly 500 much-needed truck parking spaces to the infrastructure:

Love’s at 500 North D Highway (Interstate 70, Exit 31) in Bates City, Mo. (107 truck parking spaces).

Love’s at 2001 state Route 540 (U.S. 33, Exit state Route 540 E/Sandusky Ave.) in Bellefontaine, Ohio. (126 spaces).

Love’s at 3840 Garcon Point Road (Interstate 10, Exit 26) in Milton, Fla. (88 spaces).

Love’s at 2 Sonny Perdue Drive (state Route 307, Exit Sonny Perdue Drive) in Garden City, Ga. (97 spaces).

Flying J Travel Center at 2725 93rd Ave. SW (Interstate 5, Exit 99) in Tumwater, Wash. (73 spots, including 10 Prime Parking).

Make sure to check out the print edition of The Parking Zone in the latest Land Line Magazine issue for truck parking news not mentioned above. LL