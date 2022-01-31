The Parking Zone – January 2022

New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.

Big Three added thousands of truck parking spaces in 2021

Last year was another productive year for Love’s Travel Stops, Pilot Co. and TravelCenters of America. The three truck stop chains paved thousands of new truck parking spaces in 2021.

Love’s opened nearly 40 new locations last year, adding nearly 3,000 truck parking spaces total. Love’s also added 22 new Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations to help get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly and safely. This year, Love’s has bigger plans with more than 40 new locations in the works that will add more than 3,000 truck parking spaces and 3,000 jobs.

Pilot Co. added 16 locations throughout the nation, adding nearly 1,000 truck parking spaces. That puts its total number of truck parking spaces over 75,000. Pilot Co. plans to continue to grow its network in 2022 with 14 new locations while also making significant investments to upgrade existing stores.

TravelCenters of America added nearly 500 truck parking spaces, increasing the total number of truck parking spaces network-wide to more than 49,000.

TA also signed 26 new franchise agreements in 2021. This year will be a big year, as it is TA’s 50th anniversary.

“As we look ahead to 2022, our 50th anniversary year, we look forward to continuing our nationwide site upgrade and design plans, which we announced at the re-grand opening of the TA in Seymour, Indiana in October 2021,” TA spokesperson Tina Arundel told Land Line. “The new design plans include renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, comfortable driver lounges and repaved parking lots. New lighting fixtures, new flooring and paint add cosmetic elements which create a welcoming, pleasant atmosphere, with improved signage and new store flow creating an easy to navigate travel center experience. Over 100 sites will be refreshed by the end of 2022, and we look forward to creating a better, more consistent and seamless experience for drivers.”

Good job, Big Three! Without private sector investment, the national truck parking crisis would be worse by an order of magnitude.

Chicago suburb increases overnight truck parking fines

Parking overnight in Des Plaines, Ill., is going to cost truckers more money. The Des Plaines City Council voted to increase the fines from $31 to $100 for the first violation and tacked on a $250 fine for subsequent violations.

Previous city code prohibited overnight parking for a “vehicle with an attached trailer,” according to city documents. Not only does the amendment increase fines, but it also prohibits overnight parking for “a semitrailer cab, with or without an attached trailer.”

According to a letter from Chief of Police David Anderson to City Manager Michael Bartholomew, Des Plaines has experienced increased issues and complaints of semi-truck cabs and trailers being parked on city streets overnight. The police department has been enforcing the violations, but they continue to occur.

Hostage situation in Joliet

The NIMBYs in Joliet, Ill., are not backing down. More than three years after a Love’s Travel Stop was approved by the city council, nothing has been built and a lawsuit is keeping the project in limbo.

Patch is reporting that a lawsuit filed against the city is trying to pick up more momentum. Coming up on four years of litigation, attorney fees are starting to rack up. NIMBYs are asking for $60,000 in a GoFundMe campaign. As of publication, the campaign has amassed less than $3,000.

“We are being held hostage by the city of Joliet and by Love’s Trucking, whose representative stated at the city council meeting back in 2018 ‘It’s not Loves Trucking fault that you people moved down the street and around the corner from a highway,’” the GoFundMe page states. “We as a community would be remiss if we failed to reach out to the surrounding community for assistance.”

You have to admire their persistence and dedication.

Illinois town approves truck stop

Starting to see a trend here. What’s up with the Chicagoland? At least one area town is not putting up a fight against truck parking.

During a Village of Kildeer Board Meeting, city leaders approved 5-0 to give final approval for a Thorntons truck stop on Rand Road. They also amended village code dealing with business district special uses regarding truck stops. And just like that, it’s done. Good work, Kildeer!

More truck parking news out of Illinois?

Yup! This time, we’re moving to the St. Louis metro are region of the state.

The Highland City Council has granted a special-use permit for the purpose of a new truck stop. Although the bills passed unanimously, they were met with the usual opposition.

One submitted comment claims homes will be “needlessly devalued” by the zoning change. Similar comments were submitted, including the standard claims of increase in crimes and pollution.

Before truckers get too excited, there is a catch. According to the mayor, this will not be a typical truck stop. Specifically, it does not allow for overnight truck parking nor will it have showers. Sounds like a glorified gas station.

Truck parking in Iowa

Urbandale, Iowa, is about to add some more truck parking spaces to its infrastructure. On Jan. 11, the city council voted 5-0 to approve an industrial building site plan. Per city code, there needs to be one parking stall for every 1,000 square feet of the 212,500 square feet warehouse. Site plans show 224 total parking spaces, including 54 truck parking spaces. Let’s just hope the facility allows overnight parking.

Truck stop gets preliminary approval in Jonesboro

The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission gave a developer the green light to move forward with a proposed truck stop. On Jan. 25, the commission voted 5-1 to approve a rezoning request for a truck stop.

According to the design concept, the proposal appears to be for a TA Express. Plans call for 50 truck parking spaces.

That’s just the beginning, so the developers have a long way to go before breaking ground. However, so far, so good.

York considering truck stop

The Town of York Planning Board in New York is scheduled to consider truck stop plans in February. Originally scheduled for the Jan. 26 meeting, the planning board is moving the item to its Feb. 23 meeting as site plans are still being tweaked. According to the site plans, nearly 30 truck parking spaces will be included.

New Love’s locations

Of the Big Three truck stops, Love’s was the only company to open new locations in January, adding more than 200 much-needed truck parking spaces to the infrastructure:

Love’s at 12577 CR 3101 (Interstate 20, Exit 575/Barber Road) in Winona, Texas (113 truck parking spaces).

Love’s at 3101 S. 10th St. (Interstate 64, Exit 80/state Highway 37) in Mt. Vernon, Ill. (99 spaces). LL

