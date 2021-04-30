New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.

Travel center coming to Pennsylvania town

Schuylkill County officials in Pennsylvania have announces plans for a travel center off of Interstate 81 in Cass Township.

According to the Republican Herald, the new travel center will be off Exit 119 on Interstate 81 at Keystone Boulevard and Highridge Park Road. The 30-acre site will be home to 115 truck parking spots. The new travel center is expected to operation in spring 2022.

Minnesota awards contract for new rest area

The Minnesota Transportation Commission is moving forward with a new rest area, Belgrade News is reporting.

The new rest area will be situated on the west side of Highway 287 near Three Forks, Mont. Truck parking will be relatively plentiful. A nearby rest area that recently opened in Bozeman only has less than 10 truck parking spaces. The Three Forks rest area will have more than 30 spaces. Officials expect the rest area to be complete in fall 2022.

Love’s get initial approval in South Carolina county

Love’s Travel Stop may find a home for a new location in Anderson County, S.C., according to the Independent Mail.

If Love’s clears all of the regulatory hurdles, the new location will be off of Exit 32 on Interstate 85 in Pelzer, S.C. It is not clear how many truck parking spaces will be available.

Love’s only received preliminary approval from the Anderson County planning commission. It still needs to go through the city council, which is where the NIMBYs usually come out of the woodwork, so anything is possible at this point.

Massive truck parking lot in Gary, Ind.

Having trouble finding parking near Chicago? That may not be a problem anymore. A $6 million, 22-acre truck parking facility has been built in Gary, Ind., according to The Northwest Indiana Times.

Transport Properties built the truck parking lot at 8121 Melton Road in Gary near the Indiana Toll Road and Borman Expressway, which is close to Interstate 65. The facility is home to 571 truck parking spots. The facility is monitored, has restricted access and is guarded around the clock.

However, there is a catch. These parking spots are not free. Truckers and carriers can lease parking spots on a monthly basis. About 100 spots have already been claimed.

Transport Properties actually has more than a dozen truck facilities available for lease around the Chicago area. Check them out here.

Illegal truck parking operation in Miami-Dade

How bad is the truck parking crisis? In Miami, it is bad enough to lead to an illegal truck parking lot.

According to WSVN-TV, a property owner in the Redlands near Miami has been arrested for letting truck drivers illegally park on his lot. The situation includes detectives, a police unit and even an operation name. The Miami-Dade Police Illegal Dumping Unit (yes, that is a thing) launched Operation Lizard Lot recently. More than 20 officers spent an entire day busting illegal truck parking spots.

Apparently, residents have been complaining about the trucks for years. Law enforcement is warning people that future truck parking operations are in the works. Read the story linked above. It’s wild.

Travelers’ Oasis coming to Idaho

Developers broke ground for a new truck stop off of Interstate 84 in Jerome County, Idaho, KMVT reports.

Specifically, a 33,000 square foot Travelers’ Oasis is under construction in the area. The two-story building includes a truckers’ lounge, showers and laundromat. It is not clear how many truck parking spaces will be available, but drivers can expect the new truck stop to be complete next spring.

County officials ignore NIMBYs

Here’s a news story we do not hear very often. The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning in Georgia approved rezoning for a truck stop despite residents opposing.

Sounds crazy, but that is what WGXA News is reporting. Specifically, the commission approved the rezoning of 30 acres for a proposed truck stop. However, many residents have been outspoken about their disapproval of the idea.

Planning and Zoning Director Jim Thomas told WGXA the following: “The county was able to improve the Sardis Church Road corridor that would connect the airport and 247 over to I-75. We have the Amazon Fulfilment Center there. All of those industries are reliant on truck transportation to move goods and those trucks need support and service. It’s support for industries we are trying to attract here. The more support you have the more industry we can attract.”

Thomas went on to say that decisions like these are not based on a popular vote. Rather, the commission hears both sides of the issue and makes a decision based on criteria and evidence. They cannot just deny an application just because one party does not like it. More commissions need people like Thomas.

Oregon town passes truck parking ordinance

It has been awhile since The Parking Zone has reported on a local parking ban, which is a good thing. Independence, Ore., is going to break that streak.

According to the Polk County Itemizer-Observer, Independence’s city council barely approved of an ordinance prohibiting parking on city streets. The council was evenly split on the issue, with mayor having to cast the deciding vote.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. One councilmember told the Itemizer-Observer that she is open to other ideas and amendments. Any truckers living in the town need to contact her with possible solutions.

Truck parking bill update

HR2187, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, is still alive and well in the U.S. House of Representatives. If signed into law, $755 million will be allocated specifically for adding truck parking capacity. The following representatives have co-sponsored the bill:

Angie Craig, D-Minn.

Eric Crawford, R-Ariz.

Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y.

John Garamendi, D-Calif.

Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.

Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

Trent Kelly, R-Miss.

Darin LaHood, R-Ill.

Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.

Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

Tom Malinowski, D-N.J.

Greg Pence, R-Ind.

David Rouzer, R-N.C.

Pete Stauber, R-Minn.

Thomas Tiffany, R-Wis.

Jefferson Van Drew, R-N.J.

Susan Wild, D-Pa.

Mike Bost, R-Ill., introduced the bill. If your representative is not on the list, call him/her up and let them know they need to jump on board. Find your federal lawmakers and their contact information at FightingForTruckers.com.

New Big Three locations

Of the Big Three truck stops – Love’s, Pilot and TravelCenters of America – Love’s and TA opened a total of four new locations adding more than 400 much needed truck parking spaces to the infrastructure:

TA Express at 12613 Gunderson Road (Exit 88 on Interstate 94) in Osseo, Wis. (125 truck parking spaces).

Love’s at 182 Claiborne Road (Exit 104 on Interstate 59) in Sandersville, Miss. (93 spaces).

Love’s at 8400 County Farm Road (Exit 10 on Interstate 10) in Irvington, Ala. (109 spaces).

Love’s at 4352 State Route 225 (Exit 48 on Interstate 76) in Diamond, Ohio (93 spaces).

Make sure to check out the print of edition of The Parking Zone in the latest Land Line Magazine issue for truck parking news not mentioned above. LL