The OOIDA tour trailer will weekend in Gaston, Ind.

April 1, 2022

Chuck Robinson

|

With the past stop and the next, Marty Ellis is taking the Spirit of the American Trucker on a short tour of 2021 Citizen Driver truck stops.

The past stop was in Glendale, Ky., where the Petro is dedicated to Citizen Driver Dan “Dusty” Porter, an OOIDA life member and a driver for Werner Enterprises.

This weekend, April 2-4, Ellis and The Spirit are scheduled to be in Gaston, Ind., at the Petro dedicated to Don Talley, another OOIDA member.

The Citizen Driver award recognizes professional truck drivers who earn respect for the industry through good citizenship, community involvement and leadership. Recognition that comes with being named a Citizen Driver includes having a TA or Petro truck stop dedicated in the honoree’s name.

Ellis himself was named a Citizen Driver in 2017, and his predecessor behind the wheel of the OOIDA tour truck, Jon Osburn, was named a Citizen Driver in 2016.

Talley is a U.S. Army veteran who has driven professionally for more than 20 years and has logged more than 2 million crash-free miles. Both he and his 2021 Citizen Driver compatriot stopped by the trailer in Glendale.

The nomination period for the 2022 Citizen Driver program is expected to open in May. Winners are expected to be announced in November.

The Gaston Petro is at Exit 245 from I-65. It has parking for 150 tractor-trailers, and the Iron Skillet dining room is reported to be open.

More visitors in Glendale

Some OOIDA members stopped by the OOIDA tour trailer with their canine copilots when Ellis was at the Glendale Petro.

 

OOIDA life member Linda Renslow and Sweetie. Photo by Marty Ellis
New OOIDA life member Linda Renslow of Springfield, Ky., stopped by with her fur baby Sweetie. (Photo by Marty Ellis)

 

OOIDA member John Wolf and george. Photo by Marty Ellis.
OOIDA member John Wolf of Lawrenceville, Ga., stopped by with his dog George. (Photo by Marty Ellis)

 

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After Gaston, Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled April 2-4 to be at the Petro in Remington, Ind.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

PFJ

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

IFTA

Indiana

IFTA sticker fading? You’re not alone

What do you if you have a required sticker such as IFTA on your truck and it begins to fade to the point it can’t be read? We’ll explain.

By Mark Reddig | March 31

U.S., Canada flags

News

NEXUS/FAST enrollment centers to enter U.S. reopen

The Free and Secure Trade enrollment centers are reopening in April to expedite entering the U.S. for low-risk commercial drivers.

By Land Line Staff | April 01

Woman truck driver with her truck. Image by katy_89

News

Deadline nears to apply for Women of Trucking Advisory Board

The FMCSA needs qualified truckers for its Women of Trucking Advisory Board to ID and address barriers. Deadline to apply is April 8.

By Land Line Staff | April 01

Cigarette in ashtray for Rigs Without Cigs program

News

Rigs Without Cigs program helps truckers kick the habit

Through its Rigs Without Cigs program, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund helps professional truck drivers quit or cut smoking.

By Land Line Staff | April 01