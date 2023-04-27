The OOIDA tour trailer stops in Wildwood, Fla.

Wildwood, Fla., is the next stop for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer are scheduled April 28-29 to be at the Wildwood TA Travel Center. You can find it on Exit 329 from I-75 and on Exit 307 from state Route 91, the Florida Turnpike.

There is parking for 170 tractor-trailers at the Wildwood TA. There are Pizza Hut Express, Popeyes and Subway restaurants there.

Wildwood is about 50 miles from Orlando, Fla. The Wildwood TA is near the Lake Panasoffkee Wildlife Management Area, and there are other wildlife management areas to the west of it. The Lake Panasoffkee Wildlife Management Area covers nearly 9,000 acres. It was acquired 1990-97 to preserve the lake and the floodplain forests surrounding it. The lake is spring-fed.

This is the second of two back-to-back Florida stops for Ellis. The first was at the TA Travel Center in Marianna in the Florida Panhandle.

Truckers talking about electric trucks

Ellis regularly talks on Land Line Now Friday broadcasts about what he’s heard from truckers stopping at the OOIDA tour trailer.

The topic of many discussions of late has been strict emission standards for big trucks and the push toward electric trucks. Ellis said on Land Line Now that governments should consider incentives instead of ultimatums to get the industry to evolve toward electric trucks.

“As far as I know, there wasn’t an ultimatum when we went from horses to cars,” Ellis said.

Listen to Friday’s broadcast here.

To subscribe to Land Line Now, go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership with the OOIDA 50th anniversary promotion of two years for $50. That’s a $40 savings. You can use the promotion as many times as you like.

After Wildwood, Ellis has at stop at the Midwest Pride in Your Ride truck show planned in Earlville, Iowa.

Find upcoming Spirit stops here. LL