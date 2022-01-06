The OOIDA tour trailer stops in Weatherford, Texas

Marty Ellis continues his tour of Texas hauling the OOIDA tour trailer with a stop in Weatherford, which is east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer are scheduled to be at the Weatherford Petro for the weekend, Jan. 7-9.

The Weatherford Petro is at the Santa Fe Drive/Clear Lake Road exit from I-20, Exit 409.

The Weatherford Petro has parking for 275 tractor-trailers. The Iron Skillet dining room is open. There is a chiropractor’s office there that also offers U.S. DOT physicals.

Weatherford is about 25 miles east of Fort Worth, Texas.

A bit about Weatherford

The Texas State Legislature declared Weatherford the Peach Capital of Texas. The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce says its annual July peach festival features peach ice cream, cobbler pie, smoothies and juleps. The festival started in 1985. The legislature made its declaration in 1991, according to Texas Highways.

Weatherford is the birthplace of actress Mary Martin (1913-90), who starred in many original productions of now-classic musicals, including “South Pacific,” “The Sound of Music” and “Peter Pan.”

There is an elementary school named for her there and also a bronze statue in front of the library.

She also is the mother of actor Larry Hagman, who starred in the TV series “I Dream of Jeannie” and “Dallas.’

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After Weatherford, Ellis is scheduled to stop Jan. 11-12 at Big Spring, Texas, and then Jan. 14-16 in El Paso, Texas.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL