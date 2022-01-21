The OOIDA tour trailer stops in Pearsall, Texas

Marty Ellis next takes the OOIDA tour trailer to Pearsall, Texas, where what’s called the “world’s largest peanut” awaits him.

The Pearsall Petro is at Exit 101 for southbound I-35 traffic and Exit 100 for northbound I-35 traffic.

The Pearsall Petro has parking for 175 tractor-trailers.

The Pearsall Petro was new in 2013, according to the Interstate Speed Zone website.

There is no full-service restaurant listed at the Pearsall Petro, but there is a Burger King and they serve take-and-heat items like goulash and spaghetti in their Homestlye Kitchen.

Pearsall’s big peanut

Pearsall is 35 miles south of San Antonio. The town was named after a vice president of the International-Great Northern Railroad, which platted the town.

Just the other side of I-35 from the Pearsall Petro on FM 140 is what is billed as the “World’s Largest Peanut.” The base of this peanut monument declares there are 55 million pounds marketing annually, reports RoadsideAmerica.com.

This peanut monument was dedicated in 1973. In 2011, the peanut was restored and installed on a new base, according to RoadArch.com.

The Pearsall peanut may be a Texas tall tale. Other communities claim to have the world’s largest peanut. For instance, Durant, Okla., makes the claim, and theirs has a fancy granite base. The giant peanut monument in Plains, Ga., has a big smile commemorating President Jimmy Carter. Ashburn, Ga., also is proud of its large peanut, as is Dothan, Ala., and Floresville, Texas.

There seem to be more jumbo peanuts in the world than we might have previously known.

Texas ranks second in the U.S. for peanut production, according to data from Texas A&M University quoted in in the Texas Peanuts marketing board’s Texas Peanut Production Guide. There are some 350,000 acres planted with peanuts in the state.

A helping hand

On Thursday in New Braunfels, Texas, Ellis and an OOIDA life member lent a hand to a driver whose truck had broken down. They looked it over the night before and then in the morning were able to get the driver back on the road.

The driver in duress had pulled in to park when his truck died. Starting fluid didn’t help, and they determined the batteries weren’t up to snuff. Ellis and OOIDA life member Joe Fairfield helped until 10 p.m. Wednesday. The driver had someone bring some fuel filters, but that didn’t turn the trick. In the morning, they helped him replace batteries got him on his way with his delivery. There had been some language difficulties in communicating, Ellis said, but they eventually got it figured out.

