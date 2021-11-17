The OOIDA tour trailer stops in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas is the next scheduled stop for the OOIDA tour trailer

Marty Ellis plans to park the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer at the North Las Vegas Petro on Nov. 18-21. The North Las Vegas Petro is at the Speedway Blvd. exit from I-15, Exit 54.

There is parking for 207 tractor-trailers there. The Iron Skillet dining room is open.

The North Las Vegas Petro is dedicated to OOIDA members Bob and Linda Caffee, who were among the first professional truck drivers selected for the TA & Petro Citizen Driver honor in 2014. The Citizen Driver program recognizes drivers who earn public respect for the trucking industry through good citizenship, safety, community involvement, health and wellness, and leadership.

The Caffees were team drivers whose volunteer support of St. Louis schools, Trucker Buddy International and the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund helped them earn the Citizen Driver commendation.

Nellis Air Force Base is in the vicinity of the North Las Vegas Petro, and every once in a while the jet pilots will put on a little show for the truckers.

The truck stop also is just down the street from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Also nearby are the Sysco Las Vegas distribution center and an Amazon fulfillment center.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After North Las Vegas, Ellis is scheduled to take The Spirit to Barstow, Calif.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL