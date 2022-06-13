The OOIDA tour trailer stops in London, Ohio, between shows

There is another vintage truck show just around the corner for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer. First, though, Ellis has a break at London, Ohio.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer are scheduled to be at the London TA Travel Center through Thursday, June 16. The London TA is at I-70 and U.S. 42, Exit 79 from the interstate.

The London TA has parking for 138 tractor-trailers. There is Country Pride sit-down restaurant there and a Popeye’s Cajun fast food restaurant.

London is 25 miles west of downtown Columbus, Ohio, on I-70.

Ellis just spent the weekend at the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show in Springfield, Ill. Next weekend, he plans to be at the ATHS Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion at the county fairgrounds in Ashland, Ohio.

In memory of Troy Huddleston

There was a somber note to the ATHS event with the recent unexpected death of Troy Huddleston, 54, of Yale, Ill., on June 7. A chair was reserved for him near the OOIDA tour trailer in memory of Huddleston.



Huddleston followed his father into trucking, according to an obituary for him. He owned Huddleston Trucking and Showtime Trucking LLC. Troy also rebuilt, designed and customized many semis and propane/anhydrous trailers.

He became well known as a brand ambassador for aftermarket semi-truck accessories maker RoadWorks Manufacturing, Lafayette, Ind. he drove the RoadWorks semi and show trailer all over the U.S. to many trucking events.

There was a funeral service for him Monday in Newton, Ill. Friends driving semitrucks joined the funeral procession to the cemetery. Ellis snapped a few photos before the procession began.

Photos from the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show

Land Line staff writer was at the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show and snapped a lot of images. Check out the photo carousels in Friday’s post on Land Line Media and also on today’s post.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees on the road and hears from drivers on Friday Land Line Now broadcasts.

After London and then the ATHS Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion in Ashland, Ohio, Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled to stop at the TA in Wheeling, W. Va.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL