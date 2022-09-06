The OOIDA tour trailer stops in Kenosha, Wis.

After a long weekend in North Dakota, Marty Ellis plans to haul the OOIDA tour trailer to Kenosha, Wis.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled Sept 7-9 to be at the Kenosha Kwik Trip at Exit 340 from I-94.

The first Kwik Trip store opened in 1965 in Eau Claire, Wis. It operates as Kwik Star in Iowa and Illinois. LaCrosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip has more than 800 stores. In 2021, it acquired Stop-N-Go’s 36 locations in the Madison, Wis., area.

Ellis regularly discusses things he sees on the road or hears from truck drivers on Friday broadcasts of Land Line Now.

Last Friday, Ellis had some carefully chosen words for drivers who roll too fast through truck stops because of a tragedy at a Pilot truck stop in Ellensburg, Wash.

“I think we all should step back and take a look and see if that extra couple of minutes is really going to make a big difference,” Ellis said.

Because if something bad happens, he said, it will take more than a couple of minute to clear up, and someone might die.

He also talked about the place in Ramsay, Mont., where area residents stopped a truck stop from being built next to I-94. Looking at the site, it seems like a great place for a truck stop, he said.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

Next after Kenosha, Ellis plans to take the OOIDA tour trailer to Truck World in Hubbard, Ohio, on Sept. 11-13, and then on Sept. 16-17, he plans to return to Sioux Falls, S.D., to be part of the South Dakota Truck Convoy for Special Olympics.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL