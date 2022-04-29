The OOIDA tour trailer rolls into Battle Creek, Mich.

April 29, 2022

Chuck Robinson

Marty Ellis has a second stop planned in Michigan for the OOIDA tour trailer.

Ellis is scheduled to have the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer at the Battle Creek TA on Monday and Tuesday, May 2-4. It is at Exit 104 from I-94. Battle Creek is midway between Chicago and Detroit.

The Battle Creek TA has parking for 157 tractor-trailers, and the Country Pride restaurant dining room is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Battle Creek is most famous for having the corporate headquarters of Kellogg Co., which is downtown.

On the other side of I-94 is the FireKeepers Casino and Hotel. They report having more than 2,900 slot machines, 70 game tables and a 26-table poker room.

Drivers are talking about fuel prices

The previous stop for Ellis and The Spirit was in Saginaw, Mich., where Ellis said fuel prices were top of mind of truckers stopping by.

Earlier in the week, a federal report showed the average price per gallon for diesel to be $5.16. Only the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions were under $5 per gallon, but only by pennies. Fill up in California, and you’re looking at $6.277 per gallon.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After Battle Creek, Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled to be in Earlville, Iowa, to be part of the Midwest Pride in Your Ride truck show.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL

Convoy

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

