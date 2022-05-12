The OOIDA tour trailer returns to Crossroads Truck Meet

Returning to the Crossroads Truck Meet brings Marty Ellis full circle. A year ago he took the OOIDA tour trailer there on his first trip as its driver.

The Spirit is scheduled to be at the Crossroads Truck Meet on Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, in California, Mo. It is at the Crossroads Shopping Plaza at the junction of Highway 50 and Route 87.

This is the second year for the Crossroads Truck Meet. Ellis reported last April that it was busy, with 155 trucks there. There were some 500 people served at the evening meal, he said.

“I am excited to go back,” Ellis said. “It was not only my first show but my maiden voyage (driving the OOIDA tour trailer), so it will be fun to see the changes and see some folks we met last year.”

The show is the brainchild of Delton Rissler, owner of Diesel Power Plus, and his brother, John Rissler, owner of Horse and Buggy Accessories chrome shop.

Delton Rissler spoke with Land Line Now host Mark Reddig on the Tuesday evening broadcast. He said it is a laidback show.

“There’s no judging. It’s about coming together as a family, more or less,” he said. “A family of truckers. It’s like a brotherhood.

He said there would be many kids’ activities, including a bounce house, pedal pull contest, a coloring contest and more.

Here is a schedule of events published by the Crossroads Shopping Plaza on its Facebook page. A meal, concert and light show are planned on Friday. On Saturday, at 5 p.m. a convoy is planned to Jefferson City Truck and Tractor to benefit Wonderland Camp, a camp for kids, teens and adults with disabilities. A truck and tractor pull is scheduled at 7 Saturday evening.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will also be attending the show.

Ellis sent some more images he took at the Midwest Pride in Your Ride truck show on the first weekend in May in Earlville, Iowa. The event is a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. There were 252 trucks and 39 tractors at the show, and they represented 13 states.

On Wednesday, Ellis and Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh got down and dirty doing some maintenance on The Spirit.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees on the road and hears from drivers on Friday Land Line Now broadcasts.

When the Crossroads Truck Meet is over, Ellis plans to take the OOIDA tour trailer to Brazil, Ind., and then New Paris, Ohio. Both are on the route to the American Truck Historical Society Greater Cincinnati Chapter Truck Show in Honor of Jerry Howard on May 21 in Lima, Ohio.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL