The OOIDA tour trailer pulls into Wheeling, W. Va.

Wheeling, W. Va., is the next scheduled stop for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer.

Ellis plans to have the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer at the TA truck stop in Wheeling on June 21-23. The Wheeling TA is on I-70 at the Dallas Pike exit, Exit 11.

There is parking for 168 tractor-trailers at the Wheeling TA. There is an open Country Pride sit-down diner there. There is a basketball hoop, horseshoe pit, fitness room and bean bag toss there too, according to the website.

Wheeling is in the outer reaches of the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, about 60 miles from the big city.

Fun weekend at the 2022 Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion

Over the past weekend, Ellis parked the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer at the ATHS Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion in Ashland, Ohio. It was the10th annual Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion, which involved four American Truck Historical Society chapters in Ohio: the Buckeye Vintage Haulers, Northeast Ohio, Black Swamp and Greater Cincinnati chapters.

Here are truck photos snapped by Ellis at the reunion.

Hours of service break discussion on Land Line Now

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees on the road and hears from drivers on Friday Land Line Now broadcasts. On the June 17 broadcast, in addition to talking about the vintage truck shows he has attended recently, Ellis said he had heard from drivers about how they were using their required 34-hour breaks.

Some drivers told him they were using their 34-hour break to get their oil changed or to work on their truck. That brings up the issue of what time has to be recorded on duty and what time doesn’t have to be recorded on duty.

“I want to give a friendly reminder that, according to the rules – which I don’t agree with, OK? – but you’re supposed to log that as on duty, not driving while you’re getting maintenance done. It is a little confusing because, especially if you’re hiring it out, you’re not actually doing that work yourself … but according to the rules, you can’t (count it as a break).”

Ellis said he doesn’t want drivers to have an issue if they get pulled over and get asked about what they were doing on their break.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After Wheeling, Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled to stop at the TA in Hurricane, W. Va. Then it is off to Mount Vernon, Ill., for Ellis and The Spirit.

