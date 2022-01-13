The OOIDA tour trailer pulls into El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas, is the next stop for Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer.

The Spirit of the American Trucker is scheduled Jan. 14-16 to be at the El Paso Petro. The El Paso Petro is on Horizon Boulevard, Exit 37 from Interstate 10.

The El Paso Petro has parking for 290 tractor-trailers.

This is a historic Petro. Among the many historical legends that might be ascribed to El Paso is the distinction of it being where the first self-service truck stop opened in 1975.

When it opened, the El Paso Petro had 12 self-service diesel islands and a computerized sales center, according to an article in the El Paso Times. The Iron Skillet restaurant opened then. Truckers got a free shower with a fill-up. Also, the price of diesel fuel was 3-5 cents per gallon cheaper than at the normal full-service truck stops.

The El Paso Petro still has 12 diesel pumps, and the Iron Skillet full-service dining room is open for business.

I-10 is the southern-most cross-country highway in the U.S. interstate highway system. It connects Santa Monica, Calif., to Jacksonville, Fla. The last section of I-10 opened in 1990 in downtown Phoenix area.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

After El Paso, Ellis is scheduled to stop Jan. 18-20 in New Braunfels, Texas, and then Jan. 22-23 in Pearsall, Texas.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL