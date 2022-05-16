The OOIDA tour trailer parks just west of Indy

Through tomorrow, Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are in Brazil, Ind.

The Brazil Petro is at Exit 23 from I-70. Brazil is 60 miles west of Indianapolis.

There is parking for 102 tractor-trailers at the Brazil Petro, and the Iron Skillet dining room is open. There also is a nice walking trail there, though the entrance at first doesn’t seem too inviting. Marty snapped a few photos at the truck stop, and found a nice clump of irises on the trail.

Crossroads Truck Meet

Ellis was joined at the Crossroads Truck Meet by Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA. This was Ellis’ first stop as the driver of the OOIDA tour trailer about a year ago. There were about the same number of trucks this year as last, he said, around 120 trucks.

Two brothers –Delton Rissler, owner of Diesel Power Plus, and John Rissler, owner of Horse and Buggy Accessories chrome show, came up with the idea to present a truck show. This was their second annual Crossroads Truck Meet. The Saturday evening convoy raised funds to benefit Wonderland Camp, a camp for kids, teens and adults with disabilities.

Ellis snapped a few photos of the show.

Crossroads Shopping Plaza images

These photos were posted on the Crossroads Shopping Plaza Facebook page.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see OOIDA’s tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees on the road and hears from drivers on Friday Land Line Now broadcasts.

After the Indiana stop, Ellis plans to take the OOIDA tour trailer to Paris, Ohio, and then the American Truck Historical Society Greater Cincinnati Chapter Truck Show in Honor of Jerry Howard on May 21 in Lima, Ohio.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL