The OOIDA tour trailer moves to Fargo, N.D., on Saturday

Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are at the TA Express/Coffee Cup truck stop in Steele, N.D., through Friday, Sept. 2. On Saturday he takes the Spirit of the American Trucker to Fargo, N.D.

On Sept. 3-5, Ellis is scheduled to have the OOIDA tour trailer at the Petro truck stop in Fargo, N.D. That is Exit 348 from I-94.

Steele TA/Coffee Cup Fuel Stop

Ellis has enjoyed his visit to the TA Express in Steele. This is where the Coffee Cup Fuel Stop chain began in 1981. It became a TA Express franchise in 2019.

The chain was founded by Tom Heinz. There are Coffee Cup Fuel Stops in eight other communities in North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

One of the nice things about this truck stop is that downtown Steele is only 10 blocks or so from the truck stop, which is a nice walk, Ellis said.

Some of the sights he has seen include a nice veterans memorial downtown and, since he is a beekeeper, it was nice to see the Charnock Apiaries Honey House. Tom Charnock Honey produces honey in Florida and North Dakota and ships to all 50 states, according to LocalHarvest.org

Ellis also got to see Sandy, the “world’s largest” sandhill crane. It is 40-foot sculpture made of steel and sheet metal. The area around Steele is a migratory nesting place for the sandhill crane. The sculpture was created by James Miller of Arena, N.D., in his farm shop. Arena is about 30 miles northwest of Steele.

Here are a few photos Ellis snapped in Steele.

Fargo Petro

The Fargo Petro Travel Center has parking for 195 tractor-trailers.

Besides fast-food restaurants Charley’s Philly Steaks, Popeyes and Tim Horton’s, the Fargo Petro has a Dolly Down Grill restaurant that gets some great reviews on Yelp and Restaurant Guru rating services.

Land Line Now

Ellis regularly discusses things he sees on the road or hears from truck drivers visiting the OOIDA tour trailer on Friday broadcasts of Land Line Now. A new podcast will be available at LandLine.Media/Land-Line-Now/ shortly at 7 p.m.

Last Friday, Ellis talked about the high price of fuel and fuel surcharges with host Mark Reddig.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

After the stops in North Dakota, Ellis is scheduled to take the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer to Kenosha, Wis. He is scheduled to be at the Kenosha Kwik Trip on Sept. 7-9.

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Here is the schedule for OOIDA tour trailer. LL