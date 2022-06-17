The OOIDA tour trailer joins Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion

Marty Ellis apparently did not get his fill of vintage trucks at the American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show last weekend, because he’s taking the OOIDA tour trailer to another historical truck show.

Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker tour trailer are scheduled this weekend, June 18-19, to be at the ATHS Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion. It is being presented at the Ashland County Fairgrounds in Ashland, Ohio.

Four-chapter historical truck show

The 10th annual Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion is a production by four ATHS chapters in Ohio: the Buckeye Vintage Haulers, Northeast Ohio, Black Swamp and Greater Cincinnati chapters. Looks for updates on the show’s Facebook page.

They have posted a warning that U.S. 250 has been closed by the Ohio Department of Transportation for an intersection improvement at state Route 89. Detour signs will be posted.

Organizers expect 200 to 250 trucks, depending on the weather – and the forecast for this weekend looks great: sunny with a high around 67, according to Weather.gov at midday on Friday.

There is a memorabilia display that is part of the reunion. It is brought each year by different participants and varies year to year. Organizers started a model truck building display/contest a couple of years back that has become popular. A swap meet is part of the event also.

One of the biggest attractions is the Friday dinner convoy. Typically there are 50 or more trucks that caravan from the show grounds to the Der Dutchman restaurant. Then the convoy returns to the fairgrounds for a light show

Photos from the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show

Land Line staff writer was at the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show and snapped a lot of images. Check out the photo carousels in the June 10 post on Land Line Media and also in a June 13 post.

Also, right after the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show, Ellis took part in a truck convoy funeral procession for Troy Huddleston. Here is a photo carousel of images from the start of the convoy.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

Ellis regularly discusses what he sees on the road and hears from drivers on Friday Land Line Now broadcasts.

After the Ohio Vintage Truck Reunion in Ashland, Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled to stop at the TA in Wheeling, W. Va., and then the TA in Hurricane, W. Va.

Here is the schedule for The Spirit. LL