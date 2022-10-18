The OOIDA tour trailer is staking out Corning, Calif., for a few days

Through Oct. 20, Marty Ellis and the OOIDA tour trailer are scheduled to be in Corning, Calif., splitting the time between two neighboring truck stops.

Then for the weekend, Ellis plans to join the fun at the Bobtail Apparel Truck Show in Dixon, Calif.

On Oct. 18-19, Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker trailer will be at the Corning Petro at I-5 and South Avenue, Exit 630 from the interstate.

On Oct. 20, the OOIDA tour trailer is scheduled to be at the Corning TA at the same exit from the I-5.

The Corning Petro has parking for 120 tractor-trailers. The Iron Skillet restaurant is open for business there.

The Corning TA has parking for 254 tractor-trailers. There is a Subway and an Arby’s there, the website says.



California stops are planned for the OOIDA tour trailer through early November.

Hot driver’s topic on Land Line Now

Ellis regularly talks with the host of Land Line Now on Friday broadcasts about what he is hearing from drivers on the road.

One of the spicier topics of conversation around the OOIDA tour trailer has been the best way to courteously let another driver passing your vehicle know it is clear to get back in your lane.

Do you flash your brights or dim your lights? Ellis has a strong preference for not flashing your brights, especially at night. For his money, Ellis said flashing your brights is the wrong thing to do. It is a topic that gets some people riled up, he said on Friday’s Land Line Now broadcast.

“People do get passionate, and I do too, because it can really hurt your eyes when you’re going and it’s dark out,” Ellis said.

On a different topic, Ellis mentioned that some of the new truck parking being built by states is fancier and more expensive than it needs to be just to make it look pretty. Truck drivers would rather see the money put toward more parking, not fancy parking.

“Most of us truck drivers, we would like a safe place to park and a restroom, and all we care about the restroom is that it’s clean,” Ellis said.

Stop by when you see The Spirit

If you see the OOIDA tour trailer, stop by and say hello. Ellis looks forward to visiting about the Association’s activities and current issues. There are copies of Land Line Magazine to pick up there. You can join or renew your membership for $10 off the regular price at The Spirit. Face masks are available at The Spirit for anyone with a commercial driver’s license.

