The need-to-knows for primary elections and voter registration

Primary elections season continues with 18 states yet to have voters cast their ballots to see who will vie for elected federal, state and local offices on fall ballots. Professional drivers registered to vote should make the effort to cast their primary ballots.

Although primary elections typically don’t receive the same attention as the fall election, they can be just as important, if not more. Primary ballots typically include a variety of issues, including issues significant to the trucking industry.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, there are 28 states that offer no-excuse absentee voting. There are 14 states that offer absentee voting, as long as voters provide an eligible excuse. Another eight states allow all elections to be conducted entirely by mail. They are: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington.

Nine states permit some elections to be conducted entirely by mail.

“All-mail elections” permit registered voters to choose to return a ballot by mail. However, voters can choose to instead access in-person voting on Election Day.

Primary season continues

More than half of all states have wrapped up their primaries. In those states, focus has shifted solely to the November election.

Only one state will hold a primary in July. Arizona holds its primary July 30.

Primary season ramps up again in August. At that time, 13 states have primaries.

Tennessee holds its primary on Aug. 1. Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington hold primaries on Aug. 6. In Hawaii, the statewide primary is Aug. 10. Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin primaries are Aug. 13. Alaska. Florida and Wyoming follow suit on Aug. 20.

Four more states have primaries set for September. The Massachusetts primary is Sept. 3. On Sept. 17, primary season wraps up in Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Deadlines for voter registration

Truckers not yet registered to vote should act quickly to ensure your voice is heard this fall. The first round of state registration deadlines is fast approaching.

For most states, you can register to vote in person or online. Depending on your state, you may be able to print your registration form from a website or pick one up in person from the DMV, local board of elections office, post office, library or other locations designated by state officials.

Voter registration deadlines vary by state. Eighteen states require registration 28-30 days before Election Day – Nov. 5. They are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

There are 13 states with registration deadlines 20-27 days before Election Day. They are Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia and West Virginia.

Another 17 states have a registration deadline up to 18 days before Election Day. The states are Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

If you live in one of the above-mentioned states it is a good idea to have your registration submitted before the earliest deadline date.

Same-day registration

There are 21 states that also offer same-day registration – California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming – which means you can register and vote at the same time, but only if you have a photo ID with your address on it. Rhode Island offers Election Day registration only for presidential elections.

North Dakota does not require voter registration.

After submitting your registration form, your state will provide details about your polling place. Some states will send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show at the polls. Other states require a photo ID when voting.

Many states also offer advance voting, voting by mail and absentee voting – making it possible for truckers to make their voices heard no matter where they happen to be on Election Day.

Visit Vote.gov for information on voter registration. LL

