The essentials of voter registration

Election Day is less than two months away. If you have not already verified your voter registration, make sure your information is current to ensure your voice is heard. Follow these guidelines and start making a difference.

Deadline to register

Deadlines to register vary by state. In many states, you need to register at least 20 days before voting.

Rules for registering

Most states offer registration in person or online. Depending on your state, you may be able to print your registration form from a website or pick one up in person from locations that include the DMV, local board of elections office, post office or library.

There are 42 states that either use or are in the process of utilizing the internet to simplify the voter registration process.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, eight states have yet to offer online paperless registration: Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

After you submit your registration form, your state will provide details about your polling place. Some states will send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show at the poll. Other states require voters to show a photo ID.

Voter registration deadlines

Deadlines for voter registration throughout the country fall within 30 days of Election Day. Due to variation, it is a good idea to get your registration submitted before the earliest deadline date.

However, some states do allow in-person registration on Election Day for people who miss the deadline.

Deadline: Oct. 6-8

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New Mexico

Ohio

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Deadline: Oct. 9-16

Delaware

Idaho

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

Virginia

West Virginia

Deadline: Oct. 17-Nov. 4

Alabama

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Hawaii

Iowa

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New York

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Same-day voter registration

Same-day registration is available in 22 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. In these states, any qualified resident can register and vote at the same time. North Carolina limits same-day registration to the early-voting period.

Alaska and Rhode Island also offer Election Day registration, but only for presidential elections. And North Dakota does not require voter registration.

Who can vote?

As long as you are at least 18 years old, an American citizen, a resident of the state where you’re planning to register and aren’t disqualified from voting for any other reason, you have an equal opportunity to decide who you want running your country, your state, your region and your town.

Where to vote?

Watch your mail for details about your polling place. Many states also offer advance voting, voting by mail and absentee voting – making it possible for truckers and others to have their voices heard even if they are away from home on Election Day. LL

Find more trucking news by state here.