The essentials of voter registration
September 17, 2024
•Keith Goble
|
Election Day is less than two months away. If you have not already verified your voter registration, make sure your information is current to ensure your voice is heard. Follow these guidelines and start making a difference.
Deadline to register
Deadlines to register vary by state. In many states, you need to register at least 20 days before voting.
Rules for registering
Most states offer registration in person or online. Depending on your state, you may be able to print your registration form from a website or pick one up in person from locations that include the DMV, local board of elections office, post office or library.
There are 42 states that either use or are in the process of utilizing the internet to simplify the voter registration process.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, eight states have yet to offer online paperless registration: Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.
After you submit your registration form, your state will provide details about your polling place. Some states will send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show at the poll. Other states require voters to show a photo ID.
Voter registration deadlines
Deadlines for voter registration throughout the country fall within 30 days of Election Day. Due to variation, it is a good idea to get your registration submitted before the earliest deadline date.
However, some states do allow in-person registration on Election Day for people who miss the deadline.
Deadline: Oct. 6-8
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Mississippi
Montana
Nevada
New Mexico
Ohio
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Deadline: Oct. 9-16
Delaware
Idaho
Kansas
Maine
Maryland
Minnesota
Missouri
New Jersey
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Oregon
Virginia
West Virginia
Deadline: Oct. 17-Nov. 4
Alabama
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Hawaii
Iowa
Massachusetts
Michigan
Nebraska
New Hampshire
New York
Pennsylvania
South Dakota
Utah
Washington
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Same-day voter registration
Same-day registration is available in 22 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. In these states, any qualified resident can register and vote at the same time. North Carolina limits same-day registration to the early-voting period.
Alaska and Rhode Island also offer Election Day registration, but only for presidential elections. And North Dakota does not require voter registration.
Who can vote?
As long as you are at least 18 years old, an American citizen, a resident of the state where you’re planning to register and aren’t disqualified from voting for any other reason, you have an equal opportunity to decide who you want running your country, your state, your region and your town.
Where to vote?
Watch your mail for details about your polling place. Many states also offer advance voting, voting by mail and absentee voting – making it possible for truckers and others to have their voices heard even if they are away from home on Election Day. LL