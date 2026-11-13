The clock is ticking: Truckers For Troops enters final stretch

This year’s version of the Truckers For Troops campaign is winding down, but you still have time to participate.

The effort will run through Nov. 15.

Until that time, new and current OOIDA members can take advantage of a discounted membership rate of $35, with 10% of those dues going to Truckers For Troops. OOIDA will match that percentage dollar for dollar.

OOIDA established the Truckers For Troops program in 2007 as a way to give back to military personnel overseas.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 1 in 10 professional truck drivers are military veterans. That number is even higher across OOIDA membership.

“It’s been an amazing 20-year journey with Truckers For Troops,” said Sylvia Dodson, manager of the Association’s membership department. “Our members, many of whom are veterans or have family that is active military or veterans, always step up to help our soldiers every year to make this campaign a success. We love our soldiers and our veterans.”

Prior to this year’s campaign, Truckers For Troops has raised more than $800,000 for care packages, support and critical aid for active military and veterans.

“Truckers and military service members share the same core values of sacrifice, resilience and an unwavering commitment to this country,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “When our drivers pull together during Veterans Day week, every dollar sends a clear message to our troops and veterans that they are not forgotten.”

To join or renew your membership, visit OOIDA.com.

OOIDA is actively collecting names and deployment addresses for care package distribution.

If you know someone serving overseas who would like a care package, send the recipient’s full name, complete military mailing address and projected stateside return date to Troops@OOIDA.com.

Truckers For Troops fills 24x24x24 boxes with essentials like socks and fun items like silly string, weighing up to 70 pounds and containing enough contents for an entire unit.

Contributions to the Truckers For Troops fund are always welcome and can be paid to the OOIDA Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. LL