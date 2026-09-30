The case for pumping the brakes on truck mandates

Few people have accused the federal government of moving swiftly, and the Department of Transportation is no exception. A congressional report highlights how slowly the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is moving on mandated rules, but is that necessarily a bad thing?

Responsible for vehicle and highway safety, NHTSA has broad authority over a variety of issues, including fuel economy standards and vehicle safety standards. Transportation bills provide more regulatory authority over specific issues, such as an automatic emergency braking (AEB) mandate for trucks.

A Congressional Research Service report released earlier this year suggests NHTSA is falling asleep at the wheel on those mandated rules.

Between 2012 and 2015, Congress ordered NHTSA to implement 22 rules. By 2022, only six had been issued, all after the deadline set by law. A broader tally in a December 2024 report revealed that only 38 of 57 mandated rules had been completed under the last three transportation bills passed in 2012, 2015 and 2021.

Why is there a substantial backlog of rules at NHTSA?

It really comes down to the regulatory process. After Congress passes a law mandating a rule, NHTSA has to submit a proposal and allow public comments. Those comments, which can number in the tens of thousands and beyond, must be evaluated for possible revisions before the final rule is published.

That is a lot of work, which can take years for more complicated mandated rules. This year, NHTSA staff was slashed by 30% from its peak in 2024. Funding was cut by 7%.

Many may argue that long delays on vehicle safety rules are concerning. But sometimes, that is a feature, not a bug.

Take the truck tire rule mandated in 2012, for example.

NHTSA’s proposed tire rule would require tougher endurance testing, a new high-speed test and maximum-speed labels for truck tires. The goal is to update decades-old testing standards to better reflect highway speeds and prolonged commercial use.

Congress set an October 2015 deadline. More than a decade later, the rule remains in limbo. A relatively noncontroversial rule cannot make it to the finish line. That seems problematic.

On the other hand, the AEB mandate on trucks issued in the 2021 infrastructure law is an example of an effective delay.

In 2023, NHTSA and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued a joint proposal requiring AEB systems on trucks. That proposed rule was met with strong opposition from trucking stakeholders.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association pointed out in comments that the new technology is not ready for primetime.

“While there are many operational concerns about AEB systems, truckers are especially worried about the potential for false activations,” OOIDA wrote. “As you can imagine, drivers are alarmed the 80,000-pound truck they are driving could unexpectedly brake to a complete stop for no reason.”

Those concerns were validated by an investigation looking into false activations of AEB systems in trucks. That investigation was launched by NHTSA between the time the mandate was issued and the proposed rule was published. More than three years later, the investigation is still open.

In December 2023, Republican lawmakers grilled FMCSA and NHTSA administrators over the proposed AEB rule. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, cited the October 2023 issue of Land Line Magazine, which features a story about truck driver Carrie Moore’s experience with AEB technology while driving on a snowy Michigan highway. A false activation from the emergency brakes caused her truck to jackknife and nearly crash into a median.

NHTSA’s AEB rule sat dormant after the comment period ended in September 2023. Since then, NHTSA said it needs to take a second look at the rule, with a revamped proposed rule expected any day now.

Remember those comments that NHTSA has to review? Those comments may expose significant factual errors, new evidence or compliance problems that can derail a rule.

Congress, for whatever reason, wanted to move on AEBs on trucks. Although some safety advocates may claim the delay is a bug in the system, it is actually a feature.

The subject-matter experts at NHTSA found holes in the mandate that Congress clearly did not consider. Rather than push potentially unsafe technology on 80,000-pound trucks, the agency did its due diligence in reviewing all comments and adjusting accordingly.

A missed deadline deserves scrutiny. So, does a safety mandate that leaves drivers’ concerns unresolved. Truckers deserve rules that work, and an explanation when getting them right takes years. LL