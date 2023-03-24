‘The Candy Store’ is on the move as TA closes Nashville truck stop

March 24, 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

A truck stop known as “The Candy Store” is closing its doors at the end of the month.

On March 31, TravelCenters of America will close its Nashville store located off of I-24 at Exit 48. The closing of the location will have an impact on parking, with the closure resulting in the loss of 167 truck parking spaces.

 

As for where those trucks can head to now, the Westlake, Ohio-based truck stop chain operates three locations within 30 minutes from the soon-to-close Nashville location. Those locations are:

  • TA Franklin, TN, located off I-65, Exit 61 – 74 truck parking spaces
  • TA Antioch, TN, located off I-24, Exit 62 – 122 truck parking spaces
  • Petro Kingston Springs, TN, located off I-40, Exit 188 –  68 truck parking spaces

Not only does the closing of the location mean less truck parking, it also means the end of an era for the Nashville travel center. In 2016, the location was dedicated in honor of OOIDA life member Candy Bass, who was named a TA Citizen Driver earlier that year.

For most, losing something that was dedicated in your honor would certainly ruffle a few feathers. Bass, who is now in her 50th year behind the wheel, said that when TA called to tell her about the store closing she took the news in stride.

“I was just glad that I was able to have a truck stop as long as I did,” Bass told Land Line.

According to a spokesperson for TA, this is the first time they’ve had to close a store that was dedicated to a Citizen Driver.

While the Nashville location holds a special place in Bass’s heart, this story does have a happy ending. TA has allowed her to choose another location to be dedicated in her honor. The new location of “The Candy Store” will be in Wildwood, Fla.

Bass, who now resides in the sunshine state, said she chose the location because it is close to family. The company says a dedication ceremony is being planned for “mid-summer”. LL

Related News

Seventh Circuit nuclear verdicts

Florida

Two governors target nuclear verdicts

The governors of two states are taking aim at nuclear verdicts – and both are concerned about the way trucking companies are being affected.

By Mark Reddig | February 28

OOIDA Foundation Market Update

Business

OOIDA Foundation Market Update calls for further drop in rates

The OOIDA Foundation says rates will continue to drop and may not bottom out in the spring due to too many trucks and too little freight.

By SJ Munoz | March 23

TuSimmple self-driving truck

Business

TuSimple trucks reach 10 million mile mark

TuSimple announced that its trucks have driven more than 10 million cumulative miles through testing, research and freight delivery.

By Land Line Staff | March 21

Navistar

Business

Navistar issues two separate recalls for International trucks

Navistar is recalling International trucks due to an issue with the electrical system and another recall dealing with the power train.

By Land Line Staff | March 21