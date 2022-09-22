The basics of voter registration

Election Day is about six weeks away. If you have not already done so, make sure your voter registration is current to ensure your voice is heard. Follow these guidelines and start making a difference.

Deadline to register to vote

Deadlines for voter registration are all over the map. In many states, you need to register at least 20 days before casting your ballot.

Rules for registering

Most states offer voter registration in person or by mail. Depending on your state, you may be able to print your registration form from a website or pick one up in person from the department of motor vehicles, local board of elections office, post office, library or other locations designated by state officials.

There are 42 states that either use or are in the process of taking advantage of the internet to simplify the voter registration process.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, eight states have yet to offer online paperless registration. The holdouts are: Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

Maine has acted on online registration but the system will not be fully operational until 2023.

To find your state’s voter registration deadline, click here.

Who can vote?

As long as you’re 18 or older, an American citizen, and a resident of the state where you’re planning to register, you have an equal opportunity to decide who you want to run your country, your state, your region and your town.

Where to vote?

After you have completed and returned your registration form, the state elections office will mail out details about your polling place. Some states send a voter registration ID card, which you may be required to show at the polls. Other states require a photo ID to vote.

Many states also offer advance voting, voting by mail and absentee voting – making it possible for truckers and others to have their voices heard no matter where they happen to be on Election Day.

Visit FightingForTruckers.com for information on steps to register to vote. A link is available at the bottom of the page. LL

