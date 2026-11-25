In the midst of the retail hell commonly referred to as “Black Friday,” it’s all about finding the best deal.

Sometimes that deal comes from an international source and not always by legal means.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, the Counterfeit Notification Act was signed into law, giving U.S. Customs and Border Protection increased authority regarding counterfeit shipments.

Under this legislation, details about suspected counterfeit imports can be shared with owners, carriers and online marketplaces.

So, perhaps these three individuals recently arrested for smuggling counterfeit cargo were trying to get slip one more past the goalie before the ink on that bill dried.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, Zhe Wang, 40, aka “Chris Wang,” of La Puente, Calif.; Eric Ly, 38, of Temple City, Calif.; and Mildred Estrada, 41, of Lake Elsinore, Calif., coordinated the shipment of tens of millions of dollars’ worth of counterfeit cargo from China between July 2025 and July 2025.

Wang allegedly received orders from customers in China for cargo containers to be diverted to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, while Ly used shipping industry connections to identify truck drivers who would deliver the cargo to warehouses maintained and operated by the co-conspirators, the indictment said.

To avoid detection, co-conspirators broke security seals on shipping containers and removed the contraband before affixing counterfeit security seals to conceal that the cargo had been removed.

Estrada was directed to transport these altered shipments to CBP-authorized locations and paid above the normal trucking rates, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Each defendant is charged with one count of conspiracy, four counts of smuggling and four counts of breaking customs seals. They each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each smuggling count, 10 years in federal prison for each breaking seals count and five years in federal prison on the conspiracy count.

“American workers and businesses should not have to compete against foreign criminals flooding our markets with cheap knockoffs, stealing American ideas and ripping off consumers,” House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith said. “Counterfeit goods rob American inventors of their hard work, threaten American jobs and can put dangerous products in the hands of unsuspecting American families.” LL