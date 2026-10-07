That camera just saw your truck. Who gets the data?

States are beginning to draw new lines around license plate readers.

The cameras are spreading fast. They sit on patrol cars, traffic lights, bridges, road signs and buildings. Now they are becoming part of truck enforcement, too.

For drivers, that means the camera watching the road may also be building a record of the vehicles using it.

That raises a bigger question: How much of your time on the road is being recorded?

License plate readers include Flock cameras. The systems can capture a passing vehicle and record when and where it was seen. That turns a quick snapshot into a piece of location data that can be stored, searched and shared under certain rules.

A Congressional Research Service report says the technology has become common in police work.

Police agencies are not the only ones using it. Repossession companies, insurers and private parking operators also use the technology. That means the debate is bigger than what police can see. It also raises questions about what private companies can collect, store and do with the same data.

The cameras can help find stolen vehicles and vehicles tied to crimes. But their reach goes well beyond crime. They can be used for truck enforcement, parking, tolls and traffic studies.

For truckers, that matters because a license plate reader may be collecting information during an ordinary trip, not just when police are looking for a specific vehicle.

But the fight is shifting.

Lawmakers are looking past the cameras themselves. They want to know who can collect the data, who can search it, how long it can stay in a database and who can share it. Each decision changes how much control drivers have over the information created by their trips.

That matters because a camera can do more than spot a stolen truck. It can rebuild a record of where a vehicle has been.

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States are drawing the line

According to the Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, 24 states have laws covering license plate readers.

At least seven set rules for police use. About 18 limit how long data can be stored. At least four shield the information from public records requests.

The rules are not the same from state to state. That means where a truck is photographed can matter almost as much as what the camera records.

The debate is no longer just about cameras. It is about the trail they leave behind – and who gets to follow it.

Pennsylvania lawmakers take a closer look

That fight is now playing out in Pennsylvania. Lawmakers there are weighing several very different answers.

A joint hearing of the House Transportation and Judiciary committees recently focused on the technology. Lawmakers are working on legislation aimed at addressing public concerns about how license plate readers are used.

Pennsylvania lawmakers pitch different rules

The proposals show just how wide the debate has become. Some lawmakers want tighter rules. Others want local control. One wants the technology gone altogether.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, is working on legislation that would restrict how the systems can be used in public.

His bill would allow them only for stolen vehicles, vehicles linked to crimes and other emergencies involving an imminent threat to life or safety.

“Government should investigate people where there is a legitimate reason to suspect wrongdoing,” Mastriano said. “Government should not surveil everyone in hopes of finding wrongdoing.”

Reps. David Rowe, R-Union, and Josh Bashline, R-Clarion, are working on a two-bill package.

The package would create statewide standards for license plate readers. It also includes limits on how data can be collected and how long it can be kept.

Municipalities would decide whether license plate readers could be installed in their communities.

“These tools can serve legitimate law enforcement purposes, but Pennsylvania should not have to choose between public safety and their constitutional right to be free from unreasonable government surveillance,” Rowe said. “We can – and should – protect both.”

Sens. Nick Pisciottano, D-Allegheny, and Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, are also working on legislation. Their proposal would create statewide privacy and accountability standards for license plate readers.

“Technology can help law enforcement solve crimes and keep our communities safe, but we need to find a balance that also protects personal privacy,” Pisciottano said.

Sen. Daniel Laughlin, R-Erie, has a different approach. His bill would ban license plate readers.

His concern goes beyond a single camera. He is focused on what happens when thousands of camera hits can be searched altogether.

“The concern is not simply the camera,” Laughlin said. “It is the creation of a searchable network capable of tracking and reconstructing a person’s movements over time.”

He said that amounts to “a level of surveillance that should concern everyone.”

For truckers, the issue goes beyond what the camera sees. The bigger question is what happens next – where the data goes, how long it stays and who gets to follow the trail. LL

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