Text scams target toll users

Turnpike users in Ohio are being targeted by text scams requesting unpaid tolls.

According to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, mobile device users in various area codes have received the scam texts – which officials said are likely coming from a “robo-texting system” – requesting toll payments through fraudulent websites.

“The Ohio Turnpike does not request its customers to make payments by text,” the commission said. “Collections of unpaid tolls and/or toll violations do not occur by text either.”

The group added that the only websites associated with Ohio Turnpike’s E-ZPass accounts are EZpassOH.com and OhioTurnpike.org.

Text scams are not new to the Buckeye State. The commission issued three separate scam alerts in 2024, most recently in late August, notifying users about the fake texts.

The commission said that users who receive one of the scam texts should do the following:

Delete the text without clicking on the link.

Those who may have clicked on a fraudulent link and provided personally identifiable information should immediately contact their bank or credit card provider to secure their information and financial accounts

File a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Individuals with questions about tolls incurred should check their account using the toll agency’s legitimate website or contact the toll agency’s customer service phone number.

Text scams seeking payment for uncollected tolls have been reported across the country.

In January, officials in Maryland cautioned users about a smishing scam matching the same technique. Similar scams attempts have been reported in South Carolina, as well.

Last year, the E-ZPass Group – which is comprised of toll agencies and companies in 19 states – informed customers nationwide about ongoing text messaging scam attempts.

The company said customers needed to “be vigilant in ensuring that their personal and financial information is not compromised by falling prey to these fraudulent schemes.”

This past April, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had received more than 2,000 complaints from at least three states over a one-month period. In its announcement, the agency advised the public not to open any links and to delete any scam texts.

Complaints can be filed on the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s website and should include the phone number where the scam text originated, as well as the website given within the text. LL