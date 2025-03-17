Text messages for unpaid tolls are a scam, DOTs say

Scam attempts targeting toll road users continue to pile up with departments of transportation in Oregon, Washington and Minnesota among the latest to advise customers of fraudulent communication.

In a news release, the Oregon Department of Transportation reminds drivers it does not have a toll program. Additionally, if the Oregon DMV sends communication via text message, it will never include links to verify personal information.

#ScamAlert: Did you receive a text message about an unpaid toll balance? DON’T CLICK on any links – it’s a scam! These phishing scams are claiming to be from #OregonDMV to get your payment info. Learn more in our latest release: https://t.co/hQeuOhG6yL pic.twitter.com/0GclYuzzNa — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) March 14, 2025

Oregon officials recommends deleting any fraudulent text messages and block the number they were sent from. Clicking on a suspicious text message or payment link will take you to a website where you are at a high risk of getting your personal and financial information stolen.

To confirm any correspondence from ODOT or the Oregon DMV, call 1-888-Ask-ODOT or 503-945-5000.

Washington state DOT also confirmed reports of fake texts, advising toll road customers not to click any unknown links.

We’re getting reports of fake texts warning of overdue bills and asking for payments or threatening legal action. These aren’t from Good To Go! and link to a fake website.

Don’t click on the link it’s a FAKE website!

Visit https://t.co/H0kY9lbvny if you think you have a bill due. pic.twitter.com/T7F41ZSu5v — WSDOT Good To Go! (@GoodToGoWSDOT) March 12, 2025

If toll road customer think they have a bill due, WSDOT directed those customers to mygoodtogo.com.

Scam attempts in Minnesota involve the state’s E-ZPass program.

Scammers often take advantage of busy travel times. If you have spring break plans, be alert! Don’t respond to texts or emails claiming to be from E-ZPass about unpaid tolls. E-ZPass will never text or email you for personal information. Learn more: https://t.co/uEGuuduAVS pic.twitter.com/fGTpGMI3b3 — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) March 12, 2025

Like other state DOTs, MnDOT tells customers to delete and don’t respond to anything that seems suspicious, secure personal and financial information and report any fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Federal Trade Commission.

Any questions or concerns can be directed here.

OOIDA has also received similar scam texts and emails from those claiming to be affiliated with the Missouri DOT. Missouri, like Oregon, has no toll road system.

Officials in Delaware, Texas, Ohio and Maryland have confirmed scam attempts in their jurisdictions as well. LL

