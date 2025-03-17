Text messages for unpaid tolls are a scam, DOTs say

March 17, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

Scam attempts targeting toll road users continue to pile up with departments of transportation in Oregon, Washington and Minnesota among the latest to advise customers of fraudulent communication.

In a news release, the Oregon Department of Transportation reminds drivers it does not have a toll program. Additionally, if the Oregon DMV sends communication via text message, it will never include links to verify personal information.

Oregon officials recommends deleting any fraudulent text messages and block the number they were sent from. Clicking on a suspicious text message or payment link will take you to a website where you are at a high risk of getting your personal and financial information stolen.

To confirm any correspondence from ODOT or the Oregon DMV, call 1-888-Ask-ODOT or 503-945-5000.

Washington state DOT also confirmed reports of fake texts, advising toll road customers not to click any unknown links.

If toll road customer think they have a bill due, WSDOT directed those customers to mygoodtogo.com.

Scam attempts in Minnesota involve the state’s E-ZPass program.

Like other state DOTs, MnDOT tells customers to delete and don’t respond to anything that seems suspicious, secure personal and financial information and report any fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Federal Trade Commission.

Any questions or concerns can be directed here.

OOIDA has also received similar scam texts and emails from those claiming to be affiliated with the Missouri DOT. Missouri, like Oregon, has no toll road system.

Officials in Delaware, Texas, Ohio and Maryland have confirmed scam attempts in their jurisdictions as well. LL

