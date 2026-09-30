Texas trucking company facing age discrimination claim

An insurance policy may have led to an age discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The EEOC says age discrimination involves treating an applicant or an employee less favorably because of their age. Discrimination can occur if the victim and person inflicting the discrimination are both over 40.

Some states also have laws that protect younger workers from age discrimination.

“Federal law prohibits employers from refusing to hire workers who are age 40 or older because of their ages,” EEOC San Antonio Field Officer Director Norma Guzman said. “This prohibition applies regardless of whether the employer makes those hiring decisions based on its own views or the views, preferences or demands of a third party such as an insurance company.”

Trancasa USA, headquartered in Pharr, Texas, is a trucking and logistics company founded more than 25 years ago with operative terminals in the U.S. and Mexico.

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, McAllen Division, Trancasa refused to hire a class of older job applicants for driver positions because of their age.

And this wasn’t an isolated incident, according to the court filing, which states that since at least June 2023, Trancasa refused to hire older applicants for driver positions because the company’s liability insurance did not cover drivers over age 65.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that as part of its insurance policy, Trancasa agreed to more demanding driving record standards for applicants over age 60.

“Employers cannot discriminate against workers by claiming that the discrimination is required or authorized by a contract with another party, such as a customer or insurance provider,” acting EEOC Dallas Regional Attorney Ronald L. Phillips said. “Such agreements and their implementation are illegal, and both parties to the contract place themselves at considerable risk of potential litigation and liability.” LL