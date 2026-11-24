Texas truck drivers could face new rules on who can drive, where trucks can park and what it costs to clear a wreck. Several bills would tighten CDL checks, expand parking bans and give commercial trucks a break from tolls during police-ordered crash recoveries. The changes could affect drivers, fleets and the cost of keeping freight moving.

CDL rules: Texas bill would add new checks and fines for trucking companies

Texas truck drivers could face more scrutiny before a driver ever turns the key.

A proposed state law would tighten who can hold a commercial driver’s license. It would also force trucking companies to take extra steps before dispatching drivers. Carriers that miss the new requirements could face fines as high as $50,000.

HB926 targets three key areas: who can get a CDL, how long certain licenses last and what carriers must check before sending drivers out.

Under the bill, the Texas Department of Public Safety could not issue or renew a CDL or learner’s permit for anyone who is not lawfully present in the United States. The agency would verify immigration status through federal systems, including the SAVE program when required.

The bill would also put existing non-domiciled CDLs under closer review. State officials would have to audit unexpired licenses and permits at least once a year. If they find a credential was issued by mistake, they must correct the record or cancel, revoke or downgrade it as allowed by law.

Drivers would receive written notice explaining the action. The notice would also explain how to challenge the decision or correct the record.

For truck drivers with non-domiciled CDLs, those reviews could affect whether they keep their commercial driving privileges.

HB926 would also put a shorter expiration date on certain non-domiciled credentials. A license or permit would expire on the earliest of three dates: the end date in the driver’s federal immigration record, one year after issuance or an earlier deadline set by law.

Trucking companies would face new checks, too. Before sending a newly hired driver out on the road, a carrier would have to get an official driving record dated within the past 30 days.

The record must show the driver has a valid CDL or permit, the right license type and added driving privileges. It must also show no limits or bans that would prevent the driver from doing the job.

Carriers that hire truck drivers as employees would also have to sign up for and use the federal E-Verify program. They would need to keep driving records and proof of the checks for as long as the driver works for them, plus three more years.

The bill backs those requirements with steep fines. Carriers could face penalties of up to $10,000 for a first violation, $25,000 for a second and $50,000 for a third or later violation within five years. State officials could also audit carrier records and refer violations for enforcement.

Non-domiciled CDLs: States tighten rules after federal crackdown

States are putting tighter limits on non-domiciled CDLs. The federal crackdown has put truck drivers with these licenses under greater scrutiny as states review their own rules.

Last year, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration called non-domiciled CDLs a “national emergency.” The agency also warned they posed a “threat to public safety.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association pushed for the action. That pressure helped bring the U.S. Department of Transportation into the fight. Federal officials tightened the rules on who can qualify for these licenses.

The FMCSA also went after states that issued non-domiciled CDLs without following federal rules. Several states have been forced to correct their practices. Other states have passed laws of their own to put tighter controls on those licenses.

Truck parking: Bill would expand where parking is banned

Texas truck drivers could lose more places to park under a proposed state law.

The measure would turn some overnight parking bans into round-the-clock restrictions. It would also bring streets near shopping areas into the mix.

HB553 would tighten state rules on where commercial trucks can park near neighborhoods.

Current Texas law bars trucks from parking on posted residential streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. HB553 would erase that time limit. The ban would apply at any hour on county- or city-maintained streets inside residential subdivisions.

The bill would also cover streets within 1,000 feet of retail areas. That would add shopping zones to the list of places protected from commercial truck parking. The list already includes homes, schools and parks.

For truck drivers, that could mean fewer places to legally park near neighborhoods and shopping areas.

HB553 would also remove the rule requiring at least 25% of neighborhood residents to petition local officials before no-parking signs go up. Instead, cities and counties would have to post signs banning commercial parking at all times. Local governments could still make residents pay for the signs.

Park in violation of a posted ban, and the truck could be towed immediately.

The bill includes two exceptions. Truck drivers could park for up to two hours while taking a required rest break, but they must stay inside the truck the entire time.

The other exception covers active work. Drivers could park for up to two hours while making deliveries or doing work inside the subdivision. They would have to leave as soon as the job is done.

Towing costs: Bill would waive tolls during certain crash recoveries

Getting a wrecked tractor-trailer off a Texas toll road can come with another expense: the toll bill.

A proposed state law would eliminate those charges when police call a tow truck to clear a crash or other highway incident. The break would cover both the tow truck and the commercial vehicle being hauled, potentially lowering the recovery costs for motor carriers.

HB526 would keep toll road operators from charging tow trucks or the vehicles they haul during two parts of an emergency response. The exemption would cover the trip to the crash scene and the trip carrying a damaged vehicle away.

There is one key condition: A police officer must call for the tow as part of incident management. The break ends when the towed vehicle reaches its first stop for storage, release or other handling. Later trips and private tows would still face normal toll charges.

Toll operators could ask tow companies for proof of the police dispatch, such as incident or call number. If an exempt trip is charged by mistake, the operator would have to issue a refund or credit.

The change could help towing companies avoid toll bills while clearing wrecks on toll roads. It could also lower recovery costs for truck drivers and motor carriers. Heavy-duty tractor-trailer recoveries can rack up toll charges based on the number of axles.

For truckers waiting on a wrecked rig to be recovered, lower toll costs could help reduce one part of the bill.

Toll road operators would have new work, too. They would need a way to check police dispatch records and handle refunds. The goal is to keep emergency crews moving without adding toll costs to the job.

The bills can be considered during the session that begins Jan. 12. LL

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