Texas tolls down as much as 50%

Texas toll rates on state Highway 288 in south Houston are being reduced – and soon.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced average daily rates on the Harris County toll road will be reduced starting Sept. 1.

A more-than-10-mile stretch of state Highway 288 from Interstate 69 to the Harris-Brazoria county line includes tolled facilities.

TxDOT said tolled lanes will remain operational to maintain minimum speeds and traffic flow, and rate changes on these lanes will occur outside of peak times.

In August 2024, Texas transportation officials confirmed the termination of its contract with the operator of the toll road, Blue Ridge Transportation Group.

A reduction in toll rates in the next few years was mentioned within that announcement.

“When TxDOT made the historic move to buy back this roadway, we promised drivers toll relief and that we would repay the state highway fund for the money that was borrowed to allow the state of Texas to take control of this roadway,” Texas Transportation Commission Chair J. Bruce Bugg Jr. said. “This will provide real benefits for Houston-area drivers and is a great example of how we work to ease congestion across the state.”

Going forward, Texas toll rates will continue to be established by TxDOT. Those rates may fluctuate depending upon time, day of the week and number of vehicle axles. Toll rates may be adjusted as frequently as every 30 minutes, TxDOT said.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) will remain in charge of toll billing and customer account management.

Toll revenue from state Highway 288 will fund new general-purpose lanes between Interstate 610 and Beltway 8.

“Not only will this help people now, but we’re planning more free lanes in the next few years for faster and easier commutes between downtown Houston and Brazoria County,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Steven Alvis said.

Additional information about Texas toll roads is available on the HCTRA website. LL

