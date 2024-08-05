Texas Highway Patrol plans ‘concentrated highway enforcement’ campaign

Drivers in Texas will notice an increased police presence this week thanks to a planned three-day enforcement blitz.

On Friday, Aug. 2, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Highway Patrol announced a “concentrated highway enforcement” along a number of interstates this week as part of the national SafeDRIVE initiative. The campaign will take place Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 6-8 on Interstates 10, 20, 35, 40 and 45.

Launched in 2014, SafeDRIVE is a multi-state enforcement and education initiative that “aims to eliminate commercial motor vehicle traffic collisions through periods of high visibility enforcement along major interstate corridors where a large number of the nation’s fatal CMV collisions occur.”

According to the department, the statewide enforcement blitz will focus on both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. During the 72-hour campaign, troopers will be looking for aggressive drivers, speeding, tailgating, failure to wear safety belts, distracted drivers and motorists driving under the influence.

“All road users should share the road safely and have a heightened sense of awareness driving on our Texas highways,” the department said in a statement.

The Texas DPS offered the following safety tips for drivers operating near commercial vehicles:

Stay out of blind spots.

Pass safely.

Don’t cut off large vehicles.

Don’t tailgate.

Buckle

Put the phone down.

Texas’ planned enforcement blitz is part of the “Our Roads, Our Safety” initiative – a coordinated effort by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that encourages states to host events that promote roadway safety. Some safety suggestions from the agency for truck and bus drivers can be found here.

For truckers across the country, the next major national enforcement campaign is on the horizon.

This year’s National Brake Safety Week is scheduled to take place Aug. 25-31. The annual event – coordinated by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance – is an “inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement initiative, a brake-safety awareness and outreach opportunity, and a brake-related inspection and violation data-collection project.”

Last year, 18,875 commercial vehicles were inspected during Brake Safety Week, with nearly 90% of those vehicles passing their inspections with no brake-related critical violations. LL