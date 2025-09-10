Texas governor unveils significant transportation investment

The Texas governor annually announces a decade-long transportation-investment plan.

The plan is developed by the Texas Department of Transportation. It is touted to invest in local roads and major traffic congestion relief projects.

Gov. Gregg Abbott recently announced a more than $146 billion investment for the state’s transportation infrastructure over 10 years.

The investment includes adoption of a $101.6 billion transportation plan by the Texas DOT. The Unified Transportation Program is touted to improve safety, to address congestion and connectivity and to preserve roads.

Another $45 billion over the next decade is included for development and routine maintenance.

The $146 billion total amount is down $2 billion in total investment from a year ago.

“We must strengthen our roadways and improve congestion and safety to keep our economy booming and keep Texas moving,” Abbott said in prepared remarks. “This more than $146 billion investment in our transportation network will build the future of Texas for generations to come.”

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams added that the plan helps fulfill the agency’s mission.

“Whether you live in a rural area or a big city, this plan benefits everyone as we continue to work to move people and goods safely and efficiently.”

Unified Transportation Program

The Unified Transportation Program is a planning document. The document authorizes highway projects for development and construction.

The program also covers transport that includes freight, international trade, transit and rail. It is updated annually.

The investment plan proposes $101.6 billion in transportation spending. This year’s plan marks the third year in a row the 10-year plan exceeds $100 billion.

Projects in the program focus largely on roadway segments identified on Texas’ 100 most-congested roadways list. A full breakdown of the program is available.

Texas Clear Lanes

Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects are slated to see an increase in funding of $2 billion.

The projects are part of a statewide initiative that is intended to reduce traffic congestion in the state’s five largest metropolitan areas.

Since 2015, the projects have supported $84 billion in total investment for completed, under-construction and planned non-tolled projects.

Also included is a nearly $17 billion investment in safety. An additional $669 million in funding is included for rural corridors and “key roadways in economic hubs.” LL

