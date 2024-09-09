Texas governor announces nearly $150B transportation investment

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has announced a record $148 billion in total investment for the state’s transportation infrastructure.

The investment includes adoption of a 10-year, $104.2 billion transportation plan by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Unified Transportation Program is touted to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, and preserve roads.

More than $43 billion for development and routine maintenance is also included in the plan.

The $148 billion amount is a $5.6 billion increase in total investment from a year ago.

“With the adoption of this record-breaking $148 billion transportation investment, Texas will continue to meet the needs of Texans in rural, urban, and suburban communities while also improving roadway congestion and safety,” Abbott said in prepared remarks.

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams added that the state has a record amount of active construction projects this year.

“This will help continue that work of moving people and goods safely and effectively in our rural, urban and metropolitan areas.”

Unified Transportation Program

The Unified Transportation Program is a planning document that authorizes highway projects for development and construction. The program is updated annually.

The draft plan proposes $104 billion in transportation spending. This year’s plan marks the second year in a row the 10-year plan exceeds $100 billion.

Projects in the program focus largely on roadway segments identified on Texas’ 100 most congested roadways list. A full breakdown of the program is available.

Texas Clear Lanes

Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects are slated to see an increase in funding of $1.9 billion.

The projects are part of a statewide initiative that is intended to reduce traffic congestion in the state’s five largest metropolitan areas.

Since 2015, the projects have supported $75.8 billion in total investment for completed, under-construction, and planned non-tolled projects.

Also included is a $17.3 billion investment in safety and an additional $1.7 billion in funding for rural corridors and “key roadways in economic hubs.” LL

