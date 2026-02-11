Texas going big with autonomous infrastructure?

Autonomous trucks frequent Texas roadways, public and private.

Aurora Innovation recently announced that its driverless trucks surpassed 100,000 miles in October 2025, setting a goal of 200,000-250,000 miles annually going forward.

Additionally, Kodiak AI has conducted driverless operations with frac sand company Atlas Energy Solution in West Texas and International Motors has tested its autonomous fleet operations on Interstate 35 between Dallas and Laredo, Texas.

AllianceTexas, is a 27,000-acre development in North Texas, containing Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport, BNSF Railway’s Alliance Intermodal Facility and UPS and FedEx ground sort hubs.

The AllianceTexas website said it has generated $130 billion in economic impact.

A logistics district covering 1,400 acres was announced by AllianceTexas in November 2025.

“We see in the future, autonomous trucking could be a big part of the infrastructure story here,” Ian Kinne, leader of the mobility innovation zone within AllianceTexas, said in December 2025.

A location west of Fort Worth allows for autonomous trucks to avoid urban traffic, according to AllianceTexas.

The latest addition to the AllianceTexas autonomous infrastructure is a $20 million three-lane bridge connecting BNSF’s intermodal facility with the container depot.

Built over Farm to Market Road 156, the bridge will be closed to regular traffic by an automated gate, according to Dallas-based developer Hillwood.

AllianceTexas said bridge construction is scheduled to be completed late this year.

Nicolas Konen, vice president of strategic development at Hillwood, said the bridge is meant to significantly improve freight flow while reducing truck traffic on public roads.

Autonomous guidelines

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation recently held a hearing to address the importance of establishing a federal autonomous framework.

“Safety is a lifelong commitment that begins when an AV is being developed and continues as long as that vehicle is on the road,” Bryant Walker Smith, an associate professor of law at the University of South Carolina, told the committee.

OOIDA reiterated its questions on safety, data transparency, cybersecurity and workforce displacement in correspondence sent to the committee.

“Any measures to advance automated technology should be met with mandatory data transparency from AV companies,” the Association wrote in a letter sent to the committee on Feb. 3. “The potential introduction of AVs on the nation’s highways invites more questions than answers. Congress must consider practices and unintended consequences that might offset the potential safety, mobility and sustainability benefits from the technology.” LL

