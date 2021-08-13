Texas fall elections to include transportation questions

Fall elections in multiple Texas locales are set to include questions on various transportation-related initiatives.

Land Line tracks measures covering statewide, county and local ballot initiatives. Here is a breakdown of some notable initiatives on Nov. 2 ballots in the Lone Star State.

Smith County, Texas

Ballots in Smith County, Texas, will include a question about whether to renew a road bond for an additional six years.

In 2017, voters in the county approved a capital improvement project. The 4-year-old bond funds will allow the city of Tyler, the county seat, to complete $39.5 million in road and bridge work after six years.

Passage of the question on the county’s upcoming fall ballot would authorize phase two of a countywide road and bridge capital improvement project.

If approved, the local property tax rate would be increased by 0.76 cents.

Renewal of the bonds would allow an additional $45 million in projects to be completed.

Tarrant County, Texas

Among the issues on the November ballot in Tarrant County, Texas, will be a bond question covering road work.

Proposition A would authorize issuing $400 million in general obligation bonds for infrastructure improvements that include purchasing, constructing, reconstructing, renovating, rehabilitating, improving and maintaining streets, roads, highways and bridges.

Half of the money in the county, which includes the city of Fort Worth, would be used to match funding for city projects. Regional projects would receive $125 million and the rest would be applied to precincts.

City of Lubbock, Texas

Voters in the city of Lubbock, Texas, will decide this fall whether to authorize $174.5 million in bonds to benefit roads.

The 2-cent tax increase on the ballot would aid 13 planned road-widening projects. LL

