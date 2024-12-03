Texas DOT announces long-term Interstate 35 closure

A stretch of northbound Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas, closed on Monday, Dec. 2 and will remain closed through early next year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

LONG-TERM CLOSURE: The northbound I-35 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bypass lane will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 2 through early 2025 #ATXtraffic #My35 pic.twitter.com/mkLmC1y4OV — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) November 30, 2024

This portion of the project, the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Bridge reconstruction, includes the addition of a safety barrier along the bridge as well as reconstructed entrance and exit ramps in both directions.

About the I-35 project

The I-35 expressway is being reconstructed to address safety, mobility and east-west connectivity needs, according to Texas transportation officials.

This 8-mile stretch of I-35 between U.S. Highway 290 East and state Highway 71/Ben White Boulevard averages nearly 200,000 vehicles per day.

Improvements planned for the highway include removing the existing I-35 decks, lowering the roadway and adding two non-tolled, high-occupancy-vehicle managed lanes in each direction, according to the project website.

TxDOT said I-35 in central Texas is one of the most-congested highways across the state and serves as the backbone of the local, regional and national transportation network.

“Improvements to this 50-year-old interstate are required to address the increased congestion and travel-time delay due to population and employment growth,” state officials said.

TxDOT added that all modes of transportation – cars, trucks, emergency vehicles – will benefit from the Mobility35 Program, which stretches a total of 79 miles from the Williamson/Bell county line to the Hays/Comal county line.

More information, including maps and project timelines, is available on the TxDOT website.

