Texas DOT announces long-term Interstate 35 closure

December 3, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

A stretch of northbound Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas, closed on Monday, Dec. 2 and will remain closed through early next year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Additional Austin, Texas, travel updates can be found here, while nationwide traffic information can be found on this Land Line resources page.

This portion of the project, the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Bridge reconstruction, includes the addition of a safety barrier along the bridge as well as reconstructed entrance and exit ramps in both directions.

About the I-35 project

The I-35 expressway is being reconstructed to address safety, mobility and east-west connectivity needs, according to Texas transportation officials.

This 8-mile stretch of I-35 between U.S. Highway 290 East and state Highway 71/Ben White Boulevard averages nearly 200,000 vehicles per day.

Improvements planned for the highway include removing the existing I-35 decks, lowering the roadway and adding two non-tolled, high-occupancy-vehicle managed lanes in each direction, according to the project website.

TxDOT said I-35 in central Texas is one of the most-congested highways across the state and serves as the backbone of the local, regional and national transportation network.

“Improvements to this 50-year-old interstate are required to address the increased congestion and travel-time delay due to population and employment growth,” state officials said.

TxDOT added that all modes of transportation – cars, trucks, emergency vehicles – will benefit from the Mobility35 Program, which stretches a total of 79 miles from the Williamson/Bell county line to the Hays/Comal county line.

More information, including maps and project timelines, is available on the TxDOT website.

Email updates are also available. LL

Read more Land Line news from Texas.

