Texas counties to decide this fall on transportation funding

Voters in three of Texas’ top 12 populated counties will have questions on their fall ballots that address transportation funding.

Collin County

The Nov. 7 ballot in Collin County will ask voters to provide funding for road work throughout the sixth-largest county in the state.

Proposition E in the north Dallas locale would provide $380 million to pay for highway projects that include the development of the Collin County Outer Loop.

Another project that would benefit is the ongoing expansion of U.S. 380. The route begins in Greenville, Texas, and extends through the New Mexico line to San Antonio, N.M.

Travis County

A question slated for the fall election in Travis County will ask voters whether to tap bonds to pay for $233 million in transportation work.

Proposition A in the state’s fifth largest county, which includes the city of Austin, covers road and safety projects.

One notable project is the construction of a new four-lane divided highway from Blake Manor Road to Taylor Lane to Burleson Manor Road. The project has a $15.3 million price tag.

Another project is the construction of a new four-lane divided roadway with sidewalks and bike lanes on Arterial A. The county’s estimated construction cost is $23.5 million.

The roadway is a major north-south connector between FM 734 and U.S. 290 East, located in northeast Travis County.

Williamson County

Voters in Williamson County will again be asked whether to use bonds to address transportation needs.

In 2019, voters in the county directly north of Austin approved the issuance of $412 million in bonds for improvements to roads and state highways.

Passage of this year’s ballot question would authorize $825 million for road projects around the state’s 12th-largest county.

Advocates say the bonds are needed to help the county keep up with 10% population growth from 2020 to 2022.

The Williamson County Citizens Bond Committee earlier this summer recommended a $1.7 billion transportation bond.

Proposition A would apply road bonds for constructing, acquiring, maintaining, expanding and improving nearly 40 road, bridge and state highway projects. The full list of projects is available here. LL

