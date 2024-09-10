Texas border crossing to temporarily close for 9/11 memorial

A memorial ceremony planned for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 11 will bring traffic to a brief halt at a popular commercial crossing along the United States and Mexico border in Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that Veterans International Bridge will close to both northbound and southbound traffic from 6:45 to 8 a.m. Truckers seeking to cross the bridge during this window will need to use an alternate route.

Port of Brownsville Director Tater Ortiz said drivers will have a couple other crossing options.

“We would like (to) advise the traveling public and community that CBP will continue to process vehicular traffic at the two alternate crossing locations, Gateway International Bridge and the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, to ensure continuation of traffic flow during the temporary traffic halt at Veterans International Bridge during the remembrance ceremony,” Ortiz said in a statement.

The agency also noted that drivers should plan ahead if they are attempting to cross prior to the temporary closures by checking wait times at border crossings.

Veterans International Bridge connects the cities of Brownsville in Texas and Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in Mexico. Opened in 1999, the border crossing consists of four lanes for noncommercial traffic and one truck lane. Additionally, the bridge has sidewalks on both sides to accommodate pedestrian traffic. A project is currently underway to expand the bridge’s commercial capacity.

According to data from 2021, CBP personnel typically process an average of 3,035 vehicles per day at the port of entry, including 655 commercial vehicles.

The pause will take place during the agency’s 23nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks. A separate memorial ceremony will take place at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, which will also impact traffic for about an hour on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 11. This particular border crossing is for non-commercial traffic only. LL