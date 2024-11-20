Texas bills cover transportation security

One Texas state lawmaker is pursuing new rules to help secure transportation infrastructure as well as other infrastructure throughout the state.

Rep. Richard Pena Raymond, D-Laredo, has filed two bills for consideration during the upcoming regular session to improve security for road, rail, air, and oil and gas infrastructure.

House Bill 1170

The first bill, HB1170, calls for an analysis and mitigation of transportation security threats in the state.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Intelligence and Counterterrorism division would be responsible for handling an analysis of “emerging and potential future threats” to transportation security in the state.

The analysis must include threats posed by evolving tactics of terrorist organizations “that may pose a catastrophic risk” to an air or surface transportation entity, such as the Texas Transportation Commission.

Also covered in the analysis would be threats posed by attacks using explosive devices that could result in catastrophic damage to aviation, roads, rail or transit; the release of chemical or biological agents in air or surface transportation systems; and unmanned aerial systems, or drones, “with the capability of inflicting harm on transportation targets.”

The state’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism division would be required to work with transportation stakeholders, such as trucking operations, and to account for security concerns of transportation operators.

Among the tasks that must be completed are developing strategies to solicit consistent feedback from stakeholders across all modes of transportation and providing consistent responses, as well as coordinating “security incident response” and communications drills to improve preparedness and response capabilities across transportation modes and among transportation systems.

The division would be required to submit the analysis by June 1, 2026.

The director of the Department of Public Safety would have until Oct. 1, 2026 to develop a “threat mitigation strategy” for each of the threats examined in the analysis and to assign appropriate resources to address the threats. By Nov. 1, 2026, the director must notify the Texas House and Senate transportation committees of any relevant findings in the report.

House Bill 1169

Another bill filed by Raymond calls for adoption of a comprehensive plan to protect oil and gas infrastructure in the state.

HB1169 would require the Texas Transportation Commission to develop and adopt a plan to protect infrastructure from events that include cybersecurity threats and acts of terrorism.

The commission could seek input from stakeholders when developing the plan. Additionally, the plan would be updated as necessary.

Both bills await assignment to committee for the regular session that convenes Jan. 14, 2025. LL

More Land Line coverage of Texas news is available.