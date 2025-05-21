Texas bills benefit certain oversize or overweight trucks

Texas legislators are working on legislation that would benefit oversize and overweight truck loads.

The first bill is intended to help address congestion concerns at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. The port of entry is described as the largest exporter of fuel on land and the largest importer of produce.

In 2023, the bridge was estimated to be responsible for $46 billion in global trade, with more than one million trucks crossing the port of entry annually.

The figures are expected to increase once a bridge expansion project is complete. The project will double from four to eight the number of available lanes and will include two crossovers that can accommodate oversize and overweight commercial vehicles.

The project is scheduled for completion in November.

House Bill 2427

House lawmakers approved a bill that would put into statute an additional route designation close to the bridge. It has moved to the Senate.

HB2427 covers movement of oversize or overweight vehicles carrying cargo in Hidalgo County. The roads include Spur 29 between its intersection with U.S. 281 and its intersections with Doffin Canal Road.

The bill would revise the list of roads eligible for oversize and overweight vehicle permits to include Spur 29 between its intersection with U.S. 281 and its intersection with West Doffing Road, rather than Doffin Canal Road.

West Doffing Road would also be added between its intersection with Spur 29 and its eastern intersection with Doffin Canal Road to the list of eligible roads.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, described the legislation as a “clean-up bill” from a previous session where the specifications of the corridor were not laid out correctly.

He said it simply puts into statute what is already being operated as a heavy-weight corridor.

Supporters have said that an additional route designation for the movement of oversize vehicles in Hidalgo County would help to reduce congestion, enhance cross-border trade efficiency and ensure that infrastructure planning keeps pace with the increased volume of trucks that is expected following the completed expansion of the Pharr International Bridge.

Critics have said the bill would result in safety hazards and would indirectly support competition with Texas railroads by incentivizing the use of oversize and overweight trucks.

Luis Bazan, Pharr International Bridge director, recently told the House Transportation Committee that Spur 29 would help to divert commercial trucks from local highways.

Texas Department of Public Safety Captain Omar Villarreal told the panel that overweight loads could pose a problem at the port of entry. He singled out fuel trucks.

“Regarding that permitted route, coming out of our inspection facility in Pharr, that connection route encompasses a main intersection for our exiting commercial traffic,” Villarreal testified. “Should a commercial vehicle being overloaded with fuel have a mishap at that intersection – turn over – it would basically back up all commercial traffic coming out from the facility.”

House Bill 2118

Another House-approved bill would authorize the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to issue special permits to overweight vehicles or loads that can easily be dismantled or divided to deliver agricultural commodities during or before a disaster.

An “agricultural commodity” would be defined as an agricultural, horticultural, viticultural, silvicultural or vegetable product, bees or honey, planting seed, cottonseed, rice, livestock or a livestock product, or poultry or a poultry product produced in the state. The commodity could be either in its natural form or as processed by the producer, including woodchips.

HB2118 would allow the TxDMV to issue such a permit during an emergency or major disaster declared by the president, after a state of disaster declaration by the governor, or before an event that could result in a state disaster declaration if the Texas Division of Emergency Management authorized the issuance of permits for the event.

Permits issued would expire no later than 120 days after the date of the disaster or emergency declaration.

Vehicles would not be authorized to exceed federal size or weight limits to operate on the interstate highway system.

Advocates have said the weight limits should be waivable during or prior to a disaster to help ensure that disaster relief efforts are swift, efficient and focused.

Opponents have countered that the heavier loads could result in the need for more road repairs. Additionally, they’ve said the bill could provide a competitive advantage to overweight trucks over railroads, which own and finance their own rights-of-way. LL

