Texas AG puts CDL training schools on notice

CDL schools across Texas are under investigation for potential violations of state and federal laws.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said preliminary findings indicate that certain schools are disregarding CDL training requirements, including training non-English-speaking students.

Civil investigative demands have been sent to EP Texas Trucking School, Trucker Certified LLC, Fast Track CDL LLC, CDLCALL.COM LLC and Lindenwood Education System as part of this investigation, according to a news release.

These companies operate facilities in Odessa, El Paso, Pampa, Amarillo, Plainview, Borger, Garland, San Antonio and Arlington.

The Office of the Attorney General said that EP Trucking tells prospective students that English proficiency is not necessary to complete its program, while others under investigation have falsely claimed to be a certified school.

“Putting non-English speakers behind the wheel of 18-wheelers in America can pose serious threats to public safety,” Paxton said. “My office is thoroughly investigating these trucking schools, and I am taking this matter very seriously. I will fight to ensure that Texans are safe and that only qualified, English-speaking truckers are operating commercial vehicles on our roads.”

Accelerated training timelines are also in question.

Some of these programs advertise CDL training completion within 20 days, below the typical industry standard of three to seven weeks, the Texas Attorney General’s office said.

Texas officials said they will take all necessary action to ensure CDL students are protected from fraudulent trucking schools and the public is protected from the dangers of unqualified drivers.

In February, the U.S. Department of Transportation detailed plans “to restore the integrity of American trucking,” including issuing out-of-service orders to truck drivers who are unable to speak and read English.

This plan included a focus on English-only standards, a new registration system, cracking down on fraud and strengthening driver safety.

“Truckers drive 80,000-pound vehicles through all kinds of terrain – steep mountain passes, narrow turns, busy city streets,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said at a DOT event in May 2025. “The only thing separating safe trips from deadly ones can be a simple road sign. These signs aren’t suggestions. They’re warnings. They save lives, but only if they’re understood.” LL