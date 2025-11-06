Teton Pass detour prohibits trucks

Work on a Teton Pass bridge will close the highway to traffic for up to 10 days.

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the Fish Creek Bridge near Wilson, Wyo., was closed for the placement of new base material and repaving.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to work during daylight hours throughout the Teton Pass closure.

A detour through the town of Wilson, along West Street, Main Street, Second Street, and HHR Ranch Road, is in place, but with some exceptions.

Teton County has issued special restrictions for vehicles utilizing the Teton Pass detour.

These restrictions were enacted under Wyoming statutes, allowing restricted travel if the continued operation of vehicles of a certain type or weight would cause undue damage to county roads or bridges.

According to a restriction order, detour travel is limited to passenger vehicles and critical-service vehicles. This includes fire and emergency medical services, buses, waste removal and fuel and propane delivery.

Any “non-essential or exceptional loads” that require detour access must contact the county 48 hours in advance to obtain approval, the restriction order said.

A 60,000-pound gross vehicle weight restriction remains in place on all detour routes, which could result in hours-long detours – around the detour.

The Teton County Sheriff will enforce restrictions.

Congestion is expected, especially during school drop-off/pick-up hours, Teton County officials said.

Previous Teton Pass closure

The Teton Pass was closed for more than one year following a June 7, 2024, mudslide. An emergency was also declared after the significant link between Jackson, Wyo., and eastern Idaho was severed.

Following the reconstruction of state Highways 22 and 390 as well as replacing the Snake River Bridge, the Teton Pass reopened to traffic on June 30, 2025.

Additionally, a pedestrian underpass was built and four wildlife crossings/fencing and cattle guards were installed. LL

