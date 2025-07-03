Teton Pass back open one year after collapse

The Teton Pass on state Highway 22 in Wyoming has reopened more than one year after a mudslide caused extensive damage.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said the Teton Pass section of the highway was open to traffic as of 6 a.m. Monday, June 30.

“This will mark the project substantially complete and on time,” said Bob Hammond, Wyoming DOT resident engineer. “We may still have some seeding and reclamation, as well as a few punch-list items to complete, but this project is also pretty much wrapped up too.”

The existing Snake River Bridge has been replaced with a four-lane bridge, and the intersection of state Highways 22 and 390 has been reconstructed to improve traffic flow, WYDOT said.

A new pedestrian underpass was also built, and four wildlife crossings/fencing and cattle guards were installed.

On Monday, July 7, work is scheduled to begin to add a protective layer to the new bridge deck. This will require reducing traffic to one lane in each direction. Drivers should expect reduced speeds, lane closures and delays during this time.

WYDOT said the closure is scheduled to last one week, weather permitting.

“We wanted to make sure we had all the lanes open for the holiday weekend,” Hammond said. “Once we complete the epoxy overlay, we will be pretty much finished with the work on the bridge and intersection.”

A temporary detour was built in June 2024 after the Wyoming Transportation Commission approved a $430,000 emergency bid.

“WYDOT’s engineers, geologists and other licensed professionals with several decades of experience have done their due diligence to ensure the detour is safe for traffic,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby said in a June statement.

The latest project updates are available on the WYDOT website.

Traffic conditions can be found on Wyoming 511. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Wyoming news.