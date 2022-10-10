Tesla’s Semi expected to hit streets before 2023

Consumers have been waiting nearly five years since the announcement of Tesla’s Semi for the fully electric vehicle to hit the streets. That wait is almost over.

In a tweet on Oct. 6, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced production on the anticipated new vehicle is underway, with delivery of the first units expected on Dec. 1.

Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st! pic.twitter.com/gq0l73iGRW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

The recipient of the first units, Pepsi, reportedly preordered 100 of the fully electric units for its fleet. How long it will take to fill that order, or any others, is still unclear.

What is clear is that consumers have been patient when it comes to the arrival of the new Semi. According to a June report from Teslarati, Frito Lay, a subsidiary of Pepsi, was expected to receive the first 15 units from Tesla in late 2021. In preparation for the arrival of the Semis, Telsa installed their first Megacharger – the 1.5-megawatt charging station reportedly capable of charging the trucks in 30 minutes – at the Frito Lay facility in Modesto, Calif. in January of this year.

Tesla’s Semi is being touted by designers as “the safest truck ever.” Originally unveiled in November 2017, the company says its new commercial vehicle will have the lowest cost of ownership, with a fuel savings of over $200,000.

The battery-powered Semi is expected to be available in two models: one capable of a 300-mile driving range and the other with a 500-mile range. The expected price tag for the 300-mile range model is $150,000, with the 500-mile range model selling for $180,000.

In May, Austin, Texas-based Tesla opened preorders for the Semi to the general public. The company has not provided updates regarding the production or delivery of those orders. LL

