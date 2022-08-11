Tesla Semi could be on the road by the end of 2022

The wait for the Tesla Semi could be coming to an end.

In a recent tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would begin shipping the 500-mile-range version of its Semi this year.

Tesla 500 mile range Semi Truck starts shipping this year, Cybertruck next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2022

While the announcement is not official – Tesla has yet to issue a news release – it does mark an advancement in the current speculated timeline for delivery.

In January – citing parts shortages and a need to focus on vehicles currently in production – Musk stated his company would not be releasing any new models in 2022, possibly stretching into 2024. At that time, Musk intimated the Semi could be introduced in 2023.

When and where the first units will arrive is still unknown.

In May, the company opened up preorders of the Semi to the general public. However, it may be some time before those smaller orders can be fulfilled. According to a June report from Teslarati, Frito Lay was expected to receive the first 15 units from Tesla prior to the announced production delays. Additionally, Pepsi has reportedly preordered 100 of the fully electric units for its fleet.

Originally unveiled in November 2017, the Tesla Semi is being touted by designers as “the safest truck ever.” Additionally, the company claims its Semi will have the lowest cost of ownership, with a fuel savings of over $200,000.

Tesla’s Semi is expected to be available in two models. One capable of a 300-mile driving range and the other a 500-mile range. The 300-mile range model has an expected price tag of $150,000, with the 500-mile range model selling for $180,000.

A video of the Tesla Semi from its 2017 unveiling can be seen below. LL