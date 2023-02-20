Tesla driver killed in crash with parked fire truck

A Tesla Model S driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger of the passenger vehicle was critically injured after it crashed Feb. 19 into a fire truck parked on Interstate 680 in Northern California.

Four firefighters in the truck at the time of the crash were treated for minor injuries.

The collision happened days after correspondence on Feb. 16 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed Tesla was recalling certain 2017-23 Model 3, 2016-23 Model S, 2016-23 Model X and 2020-23 Model Y vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving Beta software.

Those documents stated the Full-Self Driving system may allow the vehicle to perform several unsafe maneuvers around intersections. Insufficient response to changes in posted speed limits as well as failing to account for the driver’s adjustment of vehicle speed were also cited as reasons for the Tesla recall.

Regarding the Feb. 19 crash, which occurred around 4 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Adam Lane said in an Associated Press report that it wasn’t clear if the Tesla Model S was operating with automation or driving assistance features when it crashed into the fire truck.

It was also unknown if the driver was intoxicated, Lane said.

Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, told the AP the fire truck had its lights on and was parked diagonally on the northbound lanes of I-680 to protect responders.

The AP report also stated at least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles while using Tesla’s Autopilot system.

Outside of the recall, Tesla’s Autopilot systems remains under investigation by NHTSA.

OOIDA concerns

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has expressed concerns over the Tesla Full Self-Driving system as far back as November 2020.

In a letter to NHTSA, OOIDA explained how misleading technology like Tesla’s autonomous system jeopardizes the safety of truckers and all motorists.

“The use of unfinished and unproven automated technologies poses a significant threat to small-business truckers, and we urge you to take action to protect all road users and promote greater transparency and oversight of their development,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer wrote. LL

More Land Line coverage of California.