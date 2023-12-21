Tennessee transportation plan includes toll lane projects

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has unveiled a 10-year, $15 billion transportation plan that includes multiple toll lane projects.

The agency said the plan includes funding from the annual TDOT work program budget of about $1.2 billion for at least the next decade, as well as the $3 billion state General Fund appropriation provided by a 2023 transportation law.

Toll lane projects

Perhaps the most notable component of the plan allows the state to put money into four toll lane projects that would be separate from general lanes.

Tabbed as “choice lanes,” the state would permit vendors to construct and operate new lanes and collect tolls from travelers who choose to use them. Existing lanes would continue to be available for free.

Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley said the state would be able to invest funds to cover a portion of the cost for toll projects. In return, the state would get a percentage of the tolls collected for up to 50 years.

Interstate 24 from Nashville to Murfreesboro is identified as the first choice to be outfitted with toll lanes. Other stretches of road eyed for choice lanes are Interstate 65 from Nashville to Interstate 840 in Spring Hill; I-24 along Moccasin Bend in Chattanooga; and Interstate 40 from its junction with Interstate 75 to state Route 158 west of downtown Knoxville.

Advocates argue choice lanes would help improve traffic flow in general-use lanes. Additionally, they point out that partnering with the private sector to get needed road work done in select areas would allow the state to get projects done elsewhere.

Choice Lanes are coming to Tennessee! We know you have questions so we created a new series “What are Choice Lanes?” to answer them all.

We’re starting from the top, what are they? ❓🤔🤷 Cue episode 1! #BuildWithUs at: https://t.co/ZgbpUO7rXZ#myTDOT pic.twitter.com/oDSy5TSZbu — myTDOT (@myTDOT) December 19, 2023

Transportation Modernization Act

The state would tap funds from the Transportation Modernization Act to cover needed funding for choice lanes.

Earlier this year, Gov. Bill Lee signed into law the $3.3 billion bill that is touted to tackle transportation needs throughout the state. The act includes authorization for the Tennessee DOT to pursue public-private partnerships.

The governor has said he wants to pursue partnerships to design, build, finance, operate and maintain express toll lanes, or choice lanes.

His administration has said choice lanes “give car and truck drivers the option to pay a user fee to access an additional lane with more reliable trip times, while keeping the option to use traditional highway lanes.”

Also of note

Included in the 10-year transportation plan are 46 projects that would be funded fully or in part by the $3 billion.

“As families and businesses continue moving to Tennessee in record numbers, our transportation assets must be ready to serve our citizens and visitors,” Lee said in prepared remarks.

TDOT said the 10-year plan will be reevaluated annually to consider the changing needs of the state’s people, economy and infrastructure.

The majority, or 55%, of the $15 billion is identified for construction projects on the 10-year plan list, with the remaining 45% budgeted for programs to which TDOT allocates funds annually based on need. These programs include, but are not limited to, resurfacing and bridge repair.

One notable project the state is planning to undertake is replacement of the Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River from Memphis to Arkansas.

The agency is proposing a partnership with the state of Arkansas and the U.S. DOT to replace the 75-year-old bridge. The project would not include choice lanes. LL

